Hong Kong could implement a Covid-19 code system similar to the one used by mainland China to ensure residents subject to compulsory testing orders avoid entering high-risk areas, the city’s new health minister has said. But Secretary for Health Dr Lo Chung-mau on Sunday brushed aside concerns that the proposed measure would be unpopular with Hongkongers, arguing it would enhance the freedoms of uninfected residents. “Everyone agrees that those who have Covid-19 should actually not go out and harm the rest of the population,” he told a television programme. “If we give Covid-19 positive people freedom and let them roam the surrounding areas, those without Covid-19 will have their freedoms affected.” ‘Faster, daily Covid PCR tests could replace Hong Kong hotel quarantine’ Lo said the measure was justified, given the government was seeking to avoid tightening social-distancing measures. “[If] we can’t find infected people or can’t quarantine them on time, we end up ‘quarantining’ people who are negative. We hope we don’t have to do this,” he said. The health minister added that there were limitations to the city’s “Leave Home Safe” contact-tracing app, which could not prevent coronavirus-positive people from accessing public areas or inform residents they were entering high-risk locations. “[The app] is currently limited to telling whether a person is considered to be high-risk, and that they are not supposed to go to higher-risk areas before they do [polymerase chain reaction] testing,” he said. “We hope to enhance our ability to inform high-risk people that they cannot enter high-risk areas.” Hong Kong proposes local quarantine for those going to mainland When asked whether the potential measure could have any similarities to the health code systems used by Macau and the mainland, Lo replied that the Hong Kong government had taken both into consideration as a part of the proposal. The mainland’s health code app is used to track and contain Covid-19 patients by providing central authorities with user data such as locations, times and personal interactions. On Saturday, health officials reported 2,995 new Covid-19 cases and no additional deaths. The city’s overall coronavirus tally stands at 1,267,808 infections and 9,410 related fatalities.