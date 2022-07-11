Hong Kong’s health minister has further hinted that updates to the city’s Covid-19 risk-exposure app will be modelled after mainland China’s system with the introduction of real-name registration and a three-colour health code. Secretary for Health Dr Lo Chung-Mau on Monday said the planned update was to enforce quarantine orders for those at home, adding that currently there was no way to ensure infected residents could not visit high-risk locations such as restaurants, hospitals and care homes. “We are now considering using wristbands for one thing. Also, whether our ‘Leave Home Safe’ application can have a similar function, where if your nucleic acid test is positive, then you will have a red health code,” Lo told a radio programme. Lo, who first revealed officials were considering adjusting the “Leave Home Safe” app to require real-name registration a day earlier, stressed authorities were primarily considering a red health code for those who where found to be positive in nucleic acid tests, while real-name registration would make it easier to quarantine those infected. He also said a yellow health code, for example, could be used for overseas arrivals who were quarantining at home, as potentially they could be infected with Covid-19. “These are people who shouldn’t enter high-risk locations but can go to work point to point,” he said. The mainland uses a three-colour system, which indicates a person’s Covid-19 status via QR codes. The mainland’s health code app is used to track and contain patients by providing central authorities with user data such as locations, times and personal interactions. The QR codes generated follow a traffic-light system, with the colours affecting where residents can go and how they are treated: a green code declares a resident has not been exposed to any potential cases or risky areas, while yellow and red codes mean they are of higher risk. In December last year, Hong Kong launched a health code system which is built into the “Leave Home Safe” app and compatible with the mainland’s for people who travel across the border. Hongkongers using Shenzhen Bay Port crossing can soon book Covid-19 tests online The new health secretary on Monday addressed concerns that the planned updates would allow people’s movements to be traced, saying their main purpose was to identify high-risk individuals and not “track” them down. Some technology experts noted the “Leave Home Safe” app already contained certain personal details such as vaccine records, which included the user’ name and Hong Kong identity card number. While Lo did not give any more details about the planned update, he said the government was now looking at how to define which cases fell under red, yellow or green codes. ‘Faster, daily Covid PCR tests could replace Hong Kong hotel quarantine’ He also did not give a timetable for the change, but said authorities hoped to bring them in as soon as possible, with the government already looking at how to make the updates. The Post has contacted the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau for comment. University of Hong Kong microbiologist Dr Ho Pak-leung told the same programme the government’s goals of minimising infected people’s mobility could theoretically be achieved by suspending their vaccine pass, as it was needed to enter any high-risk venues and operators were required to scan it. “Is this what the government is looking for in its health code arrangement? This is for the government to explain,” Ho said. He also said he believed contact tracing should not be the city’s main concern right now. That was because of the large number of infections and a relatively high percentage of cases of unknown origin in the community. “On one hand, you might not be able to do contact tracing. On the other hand, there will be a very significant delay,” Ho said. Hong Kong proposes local quarantine for those going to mainland He noted that for Covid-19 clusters, such as in bars and the Sky Cuisine restaurant, there was a seven-day delay before authorities discovered an outbreak. Ho said conducting contact tracing after such a long period of time for the Omicron variant would not affect the overall trend of the virus. Separately, Commissioner for Transport Rosanna Law Shuk-pui tested positive for Covid-19 through a rapid antigen test, according to a spokesman. She last went to work on July 8 and is currently undergoing isolation. Health officials on Sunday reported 2,992 new Covid-19 cases, including 219 imported ones and two additional deaths. The city’s overall coronavirus tally stands at 1,270,800 infections and 9,412 related fatalities.