Hong Kong could impose tougher penalties on anyone caught feeding wild pigeons. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong considers tougher penalties for residents caught feeding wild pigeons

  • Environment minister Tse Chin-wan says authorities ‘totally agree’ with lawmakers that pigeons should be added to legislation prohibiting feeding wild animals
  • Suggestion coincides with wider proposal to increase penalties for residents caught feeding wild animals, as legislators says current law is insufficient to deter offenders

Nadia Lam
Updated: 11:50pm, 11 Jul, 2022

