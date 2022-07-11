Hong Kong could impose tougher penalties on anyone caught feeding wild pigeons. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong considers tougher penalties for residents caught feeding wild pigeons
- Environment minister Tse Chin-wan says authorities ‘totally agree’ with lawmakers that pigeons should be added to legislation prohibiting feeding wild animals
- Suggestion coincides with wider proposal to increase penalties for residents caught feeding wild animals, as legislators says current law is insufficient to deter offenders
