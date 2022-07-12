The city’s first major study into the effects of long Covid is to be carried out by one of Hong Kong’s leading universities in a bid to provide information to the government to help draw up future treatment plans. Chinese University’s faculty of medicine will conduct the study and the research team said on Tuesday it would send a bilingual online survey to all recovered Covid-19 patients in Hong Kong, including the elderly and children, to learn about how long Covid symptoms affected them. “There’s likely a very large number of people who have a disability from long Covid given the reality that at least 1 million people in Hong Kong have contracted the virus during the fifth wave in Hong Kong,” CU professor Ng Siew Chien said. “Long Covid can impair a person’s ability to work which could have economic consequences for their families.” Hong Kong study finds 40 per cent of patients still suffer from long Covid The announcement came after a faculty study showed 70 per cent of patients had long Covid – the presence of at least one persistent symptom for four weeks or more after recovery. An earlier survey by the same team found 76 per cent of patients had suffered from long Covid. Symptoms include fatigue, poor memory, sleep problems, reduced ability to exercise, chest pain, shortness of breath, joint pain, anxiety, brain fog and hair loss. The survey aimed to collect replies from at least 10,000 people in three months. There are 1.27 million Hong Kong residents infected with the coronavirus and a death toll of 9,420, government figures released on Tuesday revealed. Chinese University of Hong Kong team develops test for risk of long Covid A total of 1,000 people will also be allowed to take part in a later survey of gut microorganisms – microbiomes – by the university on a first come, first served basis as part of the research into long Covid. The study was designed to learn more about the effects of gut microorganism disturbance on long-term recovery and the potential for microbiome modulation to help lessen symptoms. “Long Covid is not only a health concern, but also affects the well-being of our society in the long run,” Professor Francis Chan Ka-leung, the dean of CU’s medical faculty and the director of the Centre for Gut Microbiota Research said. “Therefore it is important for the government to develop better treatment plans and support systems.”