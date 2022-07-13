Hong Kong’s new health minister has said polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests should be at least 50 per cent cheaper as authorities increased their reliance on the more precise screening method to curb the number of coronavirus cases. In an exclusive interview with the Post on Tuesday, Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau said a greater reliance on PCR testing would help prevent a repeat of the large number of coronavirus-related deaths that marked the fifth wave of the pandemic. Lo also revealed he met testing firms on his first day as health minister and demanded they reduce the cost of PCR tests to make the service more affordable for the public. Hong Kong could see quarantine-free travel by November with conditions: minister “The reduction should be significant. You would hope for at least a 50 per cent discount when you go shopping,” Lo said, but stopped short of giving any further details. PCR screenings are available at community testing centres, which are run by government-commissioned contractors. The price of the service is capped at HK$240 (US$30), while the cost in Shanghai and Macau is about HK$18.6 and HK$53 respectively. Tests are provided free to anyone subject to a compulsory testing order or those categorised as part of an eligible target group. Lo had earlier vowed that he would make more frequent and better use of PCR tests as part of a more guided approach to reducing coronavirus infection, with the screening methods providing a more accurate result than the rapid antigen tests favoured at the beginning of the fifth coronavirus wave. As part of the city’s recently updated entry regime, inbound travellers are now required to take five PCR tests during the first twelve days of their arrival. Residents at care homes for the elderly who are undergoing hospital treatment must also take a PCR test before they can be discharged and return to their nursing facility to prevent any coronavirus outbreaks. Lo had previously said PCR testing services need to be delivered in a fast, accurate and easily accessible way for a cheap price, especially for those considered to be in high-risk groups. He added that the screening method could precisely isolate a small number of coronavirus-infected people and allow most residents to retain their freedoms. Hong Kong’s daily testing capacity was increased up to 80,000 earlier this month from 60,000 in June, with between 94 and 99 per cent of testing firms currently capable of providing results in up to 24 hours. While rapid antigen tests can detect Covid-19 cases with a CT value of up to 25, with lower figures indicating a greater viral load, PCR screening can uncover infections with CT values of as much as 40. On Tuesday, Lo told the Post that Hong Kong could not afford to have a repeat of the city’s fifth wave, citing the recent projections from the Hospital Authority. “In the worst-case scenario projected by the Hospital Authority, if the caseload keeps rising, the pandemic situation in September would be close to what happened in the fifth wave,” he said. “This is the worst-case scenario. But I always say the future has not happened yet. I do not want it to happen. I will change the future in my own way.” The projection by the authority also showed that the number of coronavirus patients hospitalised per day could double to 300 by the end of the month. In September, the figure could reach over 1,400, which would require up to 11,500 hospital beds, accounting for half of all emergency spots at public hospitals. Lo said the government should protect groups who are most at risk from the virus, including elderly residents and children under the age of three, with the latter group not eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccines. “Although the overall infection rate [of younger children] was not high and the death rate was low, we cannot simply look at the death rate when we are talking about young children or infants. Not a single one of them [should die from Covid-19],” he said. One of the mistakes made by authorities during the fifth wave was failing to safeguard elderly residents at care homes, he said. “Outbreaks at care homes occurred as a result of our failure to protect them,” he said. Hong Kong public hospitals suspend some elective surgical operations The health minister added that, while staff at care homes might not accept restrictions as a result of a closed-loop management system, more frequent PCR testing could help to prevent infections at such facilities. During the city’s fifth wave between January and late May, 67 per cent, or 52,775, of the city’s care home residents contracted the coronavirus, with 4,996 dying as a result of infection. Many care home residents were hospitalised during the outbreak, suffered from severe symptoms or died, leaving the city’s public health service overwhelmed. A total of seven children aged 11 or younger also died as a result of contracting Covid-19 during the fifth wave.