Travellers from Hong Kong who are crossing into mainland China through Shenzhen Bay Port can book a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test online from Thursday, as part of an arrangement to ease waiting time at the checkpoint. Only those with proof of reservation will be allowed to undergo testing from Friday at the port, one of two land crossings in operation between the mainland and the city. Users can log on to book time slots for tests over the next seven days, after reserving places at isolation facilities in Shenzhen. “The arrangement will help ensure the orderly operation of the special nucleic acid testing service at the Shenzhen Bay Port, alleviate the long waiting time at the control point and improve crowd-control arrangements,” a Hong Kong government spokesman said on Wednesday. “Departing passengers will be able to avoid unnecessary waiting by scheduling their trips based on the reserved time slots.” Shenzhen Bay Port has been packed with crowds on weekend mornings after the neighbouring city boosted the number of quarantine hotel rooms by 700 to 2,000 daily and added additional spots for those in need, anticipating more people will cross the border from Hong Kong, including students returning from overseas for the summer holiday. Hundreds of travellers have been caught in long lines for tests. The government earlier said travellers would have to wait for about three hours to get their test results at the control point. With the new booking system, users have to enter their name, identification document number and the appointment number of their isolation facilities in Shenzhen. Upon arrival at the control point, they will need to show the text message or screenshots of their bookings before undergoing the test. From Friday, the free testing service at the control point will start half an hour earlier, lasting from 7.30am to 6.30pm. Meanwhile, University of Hong Kong microbiologist Ho Pak-leung on Wednesday said PCR test results for high-risk groups such as those in care homes should be made available within six hours. While public hospitals could come up with results at this speed because they had their own laboratories, the waiting period for tests done by vendors was too long, Ho noted. “The government should take the initiative to set a standard for testing contractors to present results for those in care homes and individuals under quarantine within six hours,” he said. Ho also noted that the specimen-collection process in Hong Kong was slower than in Macau, with bottlenecks forming at care homes. In the casino hub, care home staff have been trained since the start of the year to collect samples themselves. “Each care home in Macau would send one to two staff members or supervisors for training, where they work in testing centres. They collect a few hundred specimens there per day and are able to look at how these are labelled and tested,” he said. Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau previously said 94 to 99 per cent of testing firms were at present capable of providing results in 24 hours, while suggesting they should slash prices. He said PCR testing services should be provided in a fast, accurate and accessible manner at a cheap price and with greater quality.