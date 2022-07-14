The Hong Kong government has made an abrupt U-turn on a plan to require residents to register with their real names on its Covid-19 risk-exposure app, just four days after the proposal was first raised by the city’s new health minister. Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong, citing privacy concerns, said on Thursday there were no plans to update the “Leave Home Safe” app, pointing out that it already had some real-name functions through users’ vaccine records. “I would like to clarify that when we first designed the app, we did not consider having a real-name system or location tracking,” Sun told reporters, stressing that the app would be unchanged. Elderly Hongkongers to ‘face difficulties’ using new Covid health code system With prepaid SIM card users being required to complete real-name registration with their telecommunications operators by February 23 next year, he added that the risk-exposure app would naturally contain users’ real names once the new rule kicked in. Sun’s clarification marked a policy U-turn of the government after Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau first brought up on Sunday the proposed update to the app on a television show. He also raised a measure to add a three-colour health code system to the app to track those with high Covid-19 transmission risks. Lo initially said authorities hoped to implement real-name registration as soon as possible as part of contingency plans to handle any sharp increase in infection numbers. The Post has contacted the Health Bureau for comment. Lawmakers such as Michael Tien Puk-sun had expressed reservations over the move, pointing to privacy concerns. Tien told a radio programme on Thursday that the government must consider loopholes in planned updates for the app, which did not trace close contacts. He also said law enforcement would remain a challenge. “The government must question why it is introducing a measure that causes such a level of disturbance to the public,” he said. “What if they roll out the system and it does not change the infection numbers at all? It can be a huge issue for the government.” With millions of people having to register their real names, Tien raised the issue of enforcement against those not willing to abide by the rules. Authorities have also yet to address privacy concerns or provide more details on how the system will be implemented. On the implementation of a three-colour health code – similar to a version in mainland China – that uses red and yellow to distinguish between people under different levels of travel restrictions, Tien said Macau already had such a system in place and yet saw an outbreak that sparked a week-long lockdown in place till Sunday. Microbiologist Ho Pak-leung also said the real-name registration for the app would not have much effect on epidemic prevention, adding there should be more focus on preventing severe cases and reducing the impact on people’s lives. Ho said as long as the vaccination drive was conducted well and authorities continued to provide Covid-19 oral medication to patients, there was a lesser need to tighten measures again. Going to Shenzhen from Hong Kong? Book your PCR tests online Meanwhile, the Democratic Party’s annual banquet set for Saturday has been postponed due to “a cluster of confirmed cases” detected at the event venue. Ramon Yuen Hoi-man, party healthcare policy spokesman, apologised for the inconvenience caused, adding refunds would be arranged for attendees within the month. Separately, Federation of Trade Unions chairman Kingsley Wong Kwok revealed he tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. He attended the antechamber exchange at the Legislative Council earlier on Wednesday with some 90 lawmakers, exchanging views in sessions with Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and several ministers. The antechamber exchange is a monthly practice started by Lee’s administration, aimed at improving the working relationship between the executive branch and the legislature.