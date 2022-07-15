A new online booking system for Covid-19 tests has cut waiting time by half for travellers at Shenzhen Bay Port who are crossing into mainland China from Hong Kong. According to health officials at the checkpoint, one of two land crossings still operating amid the pandemic, 300 travellers on Friday morning had completed their polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screenings – mostly with negative results – and crossed the border as of 10.30am. The waiting time was cut from three hours previously to about 1½ hours with the new measure in place. About 10 travellers the Post interviewed said the process was relatively smooth. According to Hong Kong’s health department, online bookings for tests were at 54.1 per cent capacity on Friday, 59.7 per cent on Saturday and 99.8 per cent for July 20, as of 8pm on Thursday night. A 31-year-old English teacher who arrived at the port at 7.30am on Friday said she only needed five minutes to get tested, with a notification at 8.55am telling her the result was negative. Hong Kong proposes local quarantine for those going to mainland The woman, who only gave her surname as Chen, added: “I have no complaints. I didn’t line up at all, unlike what I’ve seen on the news on TV.” She said she encountered no difficulties in using the booking service, but found the system slightly confusing. “I didn’t expect it to be the same system as the community testing one. I thought Shenzhen Bay Port is a special arrangement, but it was listed at the bottom of all community testing centres. People who want to book may miss it,” Chen noted. Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau had visited the checkpoint last weekend, apologising for the long queues and hassles travellers experienced for PCR tests. The online system allows people to book tests seven days in advance, after they have reserved slots at isolation facilities in Shenzhen. At Shenzhen Bay Port, crowd management had improved on Friday compared with the previous week, with more empty seats observed in the waiting area. Notices posted inside the port stated that results from on-site PCR tests would take an average of two hours. Free bottled water and newspapers were provided at the entrance of the waiting zone. However, those who arrived ahead of their booking time were not allowed to enter. Hong Kong could see quarantine-free travel by November with conditions: minister Zheng Jei, 25, a university graduate from New York, showed up at 9.45am and had to wait outside the barricade because he booked his PCR test at 11am. “I would rather be early because I was envisioning a lot of people queuing on-site. I didn’t expect that they wouldn’t let me in,” Zheng said. “But it’s okay. It doesn’t seem to take very long to get a test result.” Some others did not realise they had to book a PCR test online in advance. IT consultant Peter Zhu, 28, who was among such travellers, said: “Luckily there are still testing time slots in the afternoon. I got the 1pm time slot.” Another new measure was for travellers who tested positive to be sent directly to quarantine centres in Hong Kong. The Post observed one such individual at 11am, who was taken to a booth for procedures before being sent into isolation.