Macau has extended its citywide lockdown until July 22 in a bid to contain a recent coronavirus surge, with the government also providing an additional 10 billion patacas (HK$9.7 billion) in handouts to struggling businesses. Authorities in Macau announced on Saturday that non-essential businesses would need to remain closed until next Friday. The lockdown was previously set to expire on Sunday. Macau casinos face delayed recovery amid lockdown, high interest rates Residents have been told to stay home unless they need to buy emergency supplies, with anyone venturing outside required to wear approved facial coverings, such as KN95 or N95 masks. On Friday, Macau recorded an additional 31 coronavirus cases, which brought the city’s infection tally since June 18 to 1,706. Authorities will also support hard-hit businesses and their employees with another cash injection of 10 billion patacas in economic aid, after a previous round was already approved on Friday.