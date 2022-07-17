Eighty-year-old Hongkonger Chan Yim-chun owns three phones – an old-school 3G flip phone, a smartphone and a specially designed mobile phone that connects to an emergency hotline. But the mother of three , who lives alone in a subdivided unit in Sham Shui Po, said she only used the flip phone and had no idea how to use the internet. “I cannot read what’s on the smartphone, and it just makes me feel clumsy and confused,” she said. “I need to rely on other people to help me with anything that involves the internet.” Chan is not alone. Thousands of elderly people in Hong Kong either do not own a smartphone or are completely lost when it comes to using mobile applications critical for dealing with Covid-19 restrictions. According to official data, more than one in four people aged 65 and above – or about 350,000 residents – do not have a smartphone. Elderly Hongkongers to ‘face difficulties’ using new Covid health code system With the government considering changes to the “Leave Home Safe” risk-exposure app and measures to check the Covid-19 status of people entering a wide range of public areas, social workers said they were concerned about the impact of such a move on the city’s elderly population. They said tightened pandemic entry rules, especially digital checks at wet markets, restaurants and government offices, had already left many old people alienated and isolated in their homes. “As the government hikes the digital threshold for its policy, it is worth asking if the difficulties presented would alienate some elderly residents from social life,” said Ivan Lin Wai-kiu, a community organiser at the Society for Community Organisation (SoCO). The government is considering adding a two-colour code feature to the “Leave Home Safe” app, with red to identify those who have to undergo home quarantine for Covid-19 infection and yellow for travellers arriving in the city. Those with red or yellow codes would be barred from entering high-risk venues or attending activities where masks can be removed. Those with the red code would not be allowed into specific high-risk venues such as hospitals and elderly care homes. Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau assured the public on Saturday that the update would not have tracking functions and would not cause changes for most people. However, the government has yet to provide more details about the upgrade. The app became mandatory at the end of 2020, with people using it to scan a QR code before they are allowed to enter various premises, including restaurants. The vaccine pass scheme introduced in February last year expanded the coverage of the app, with users required to include their vaccination records for a separate scan. They could also use the government’s eHealth app to scan a separate QR code from their “Leave Home Safe” app for entry to various types of premises. All this meant little to Chan, who said she had not been to a wet market since the risk-exposure app became compulsory for entry. Her daughter had helped her buy a smartphone a few months ago, to use government consumption vouchers and install the app too, she said. But Chan said she pressed something accidentally on her smartphone and “everything disappeared”. “When I asked my daughter for help, she told me not to bother learning to use the smartphone and to just pass it to the staff at the door for checking,” she said. That was how she got past checks at restaurants and hospitals, she added. Other elderly people unable to figure out the app and vaccine pass have turned to phone repair shops, paying a fee for help. Coronavirus: Fresh Covid-19 wave sweeps Asia Several shops in Sham Shui Po told the Post they charged HK$30 to HK$100 to install the app and vaccine pass, but offered the service free to customers who bought a smartphone from them. Many elderly people were clueless about using a smartphone, said an employee at one shop, who declined to be named. “They ask if this is the right button to make a call, or if that is the right button to take a photo,” the employee said. While the government has not yet revealed details of the app upgrade, SoCO’s Lin said he was worried that it might involve complex recurring logins, which would be too hard for many elderly people if there were no formal channels offering help. “If we have a large-scale policy that affects everyone without adequate supporting measures, it will be a disaster,” he said. Social welfare lawmaker Tik Chi-yuen said he expected the upgrade to pose difficulties to the elderly, adding that help should be provided at community centres. “If elderly community centres are short-handed, that’s the government’s responsibility. The government should allocate more resources to these organisations to support the elderly,” Tik said. Meanwhile, the thousands of elderly still without a smartphone remained a group needing attention. Earlier, the government allowed paper-based alternatives to the “Leave Home Safe” app and vaccine pass. Instead of using the app, those under 15 years old or above 65, and the disabled, could fill in their name, phone number as well as the date and time of their visit on a form when entering restricted premises. Instead of the vaccine pass, they also could show a hard copy of their vaccination record, vaccination exemption certificate and Covid-19 recovery document, which all had QR codes that could be scanned. Hong Kong tech chief dismisses need for real-name registration on Covid app However, SoCO’s Lin said restaurants had begun rejecting paper documents for entry, and many government services had also moved online during the pandemic. At Sham Shui Po, staff at several eateries told the Post that paper alternatives were not accepted because of concerns over their validity and the potential consequences for restaurants. A cashier who declined to be named said their restaurant would not take the risk if a customer presented a document that could not be scanned. “We will turn them away if their status cannot be verified. It’s against the law and some authorities might not be so understanding,” the cashier said. Lin said he knew of elderly people who were dreading the changes to the app, and without available help, it would be a struggle for them to cope. “As many of them hope to return to their hometown [in mainland China], they will struggle their way through to cooperate with the government, but there remain no channels to help them,” he said.