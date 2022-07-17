A source has said the government’s vaccine committee is set to approve reducing the age of coronavirus vaccine recipients in a meeting next month. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong health experts ‘likely to approve vaccines for children aged below 3 next month’, as city logs 3,486 cases
- Government’s vaccine committee likely to agree on lowering age for vaccine recipients in August meeting, source says
- City on Sunday logs 3,486 coronavirus cases, 173 of which were imported, and four related deaths
