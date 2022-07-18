Some Covid-19 patients have yet to receive compulsory electronic wristbands that infected residents undergoing home quarantine must now wear in Hong Kong, complaining that they have also been left in the dark about related arrangements. Under a policy brought in by the new administration and which took effect last Friday, those who are allowed to quarantine at home after testing positive for Covid-19 are required to wear an electronic wristband to prevent them from leaving the property. According to health authorities, the wristband, alongside quarantine essentials including self-test kits and masks, will be dispatched to patients right after they sign up for home quarantine. Patients then need to wait for confirmation from the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer to activate the wristband. Clerk Yandy Ng, 34, who tested positive on Saturday, told the Post she had neither received her electronic wristband nor been informed about the related arrangements. She reported her infection on the government’s online declaration system immediately and was asked to quarantine at home. Andy Wong, 28, a customer service officer who was also infected on Saturday, shared a similar experience. Wong’s family members tested positive on Friday, and she became a confirmed case the day after. She was allowed to quarantine at home as well. Hong Kong experts ‘set to approve jabs for infants’, with Sinovac most feasible Other than receiving an anti-epidemic package from the government, she has not been told about any arrangements regarding the wristband. She said the new policy had left her confused. “I do not know if I need to wear the wristband. No one has contacted me about the arrangements. If they are not actually handing out the wristbands, what is the point of introducing the new policy?” Wong said. Her family members received their wristbands on Sunday afternoon, but Wong is still waiting for hers. Asked about the delays, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable disease branch of the Centre of Health Protection, on Sunday said information on home-quarantine patients would be passed on to the Innovation and Technology Bureau as soon as possible for the dispatch of wristbands. But she did not address the issue of delays. Utilising geofencing technology, the wristband aims to keep track of patients’ whereabouts. Secretary of Health Lo Chung-mau on July 11 said targeted measures were necessary to curb the continuous rise in infections without tightening social-distancing rules. He said the introduction of wristbands would effectively reduce infected patients’ activity in the community. The electronic tagging device was first introduced to travellers arriving in Hong Kong from overseas in March 2020 to ensure people stayed at home during quarantine. The policy lasted until June 2021 while those who are in quarantine facilities or hospitals still need to wear the device. The initial cost for developing the wristbands was HK$900,000, according to statistics from Innovation and Technology Bureau in 2020. Isolated by Covid-19 entry rules, elderly Hongkongers worry about app changes The wristbands’ effectiveness was questioned as there have only been about 250 convictions for breach of quarantine orders since the pandemic started, with only some involving evidence from the tracking devices, according to government data. Ng said reintroducing the wristbands would not help much in curbing the pandemic. “I do not see the point of the wristbands. As an infected patient, my energy has been fully drained and I have no desire to leave the house,” she added. The Post has contacted the bureau to learn about the logistics for dispatching the wristbands. The exact number of affected patients is not known.