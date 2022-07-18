Hong Kong is expected to face temperatures of up to 35 degrees Celsius over the weekend. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong expects scorching temperatures, coinciding with arrival of ‘Great Heat’ day on Saturday
- City expects to face temperatures of up to 35 degrees over the weekend before mercury is predicted to drop to 34 degrees, according to Observatory
- ‘Great Heat’ day to fall on Saturday, with temperatures expected to hit high of 37 degrees in Sheung Shui and Ta Kwu Ling
