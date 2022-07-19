Staff at care homes for the elderly and the disabled will have to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for Covid-19 every week instead of every fortnight in one of the first moves by the new Hong Kong government to shore up defences against a resurgent fifth wave at vulnerable institutions. The Post has learned that the tougher measure, which could take effect as soon as July 27, was announced to operators in the sector in a Zoom call organised by the health and social welfare departments at noon on Tuesday. “Their justification is that PCR testing is more sensitive than rapid antigen tests (RAT), and that most infections in care homes started with workers contracting the virus from the community,” said Grace Li Fai, chairwoman of the Elderly Services Association of Hong Kong. Covid-19 outbreaks at Hong Kong hospitals grow as leader warns of resources drain Li said officials told the sector that workers could go to a community centre for tests or perform the nasal swab and seal their samples in bottles which will be delivered and collected by health authorities every week. On top of the tightened testing rule, employees and residents of care homes still have to submit to daily rapid antigen tests (RAT) and record positive results on an online system. Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau confirmed to the Post in an interview last week that improving the quantity, speed, accuracy, accessibility and price of PCR tests was a pillar of his Covid-19 strategy, adding he viewed RATs as “poorly graded homework” that were unverifiable and not administered by professionals. Hong Kong Covid patients isolating at home wait for wristbands; 3,436 cases logged The Post understands that the last round of PCR screenings at care homes – done every two weeks at present – ended on Tuesday, so the earliest the weekly rule could take effect would be seven days later on July 27. Officials did not mention any closed-loop arrangements for staff, but Li said sector representatives were firm on the idea being unfeasible as they would lose much of their workforce. Employees under such a system would have no contact with the outside community for set periods to reduce transmission risks.