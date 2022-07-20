Hong Kong’s rising rate of Covid-19 patients in hospitals is fuelled by infections of elderly residents who are not in care homes, the Post has learned, with experts calling for a rethink on how to prevent the city’s healthcare facilities from being overwhelmed. The trend deviated from earlier in the fifth wave, in which Omicron infections swept across more than 90 per cent of care homes citywide. The latest data obtained by the Post showed that out of some 1,200 current Covid-19 inpatients, 75 per cent were aged above 65, with only 10 per cent from care homes. Officials are scrambling to stem overloading in hospitals after city leader John Lee Ka-chiu warned earlier this week that coronavirus patients would take up a quarter of public healthcare resources by the end of the month, forcing a cutback in other services. Covid-19 outbreaks at Hong Kong hospitals grow as leader warns of resources drain Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, chief of the communicable disease branch under the Centre for Health Protection, had also cited rising overseas rates of Covid-19 patients needing hospital treatment, such as in Britain and Australia, voicing fears the same thing could happen locally. Of the 1,190 Covid-19 patients in Hong Kong’s hospitals, only 20 were critically ill, with another 41 categorised as being in a serious condition. This meant Covid-19 patients in local hospitals were comprised mostly of elderly residents from the community who had mild symptoms. Grace Li Fai, chairwoman of the Elderly Services Association of Hong Kong, said while the number of care homes reporting infections had crept up from 24 in early June to 60 by the end of that month, and about 100 by early July, each of those facilities was only reporting low single-digit cases. “The situation now is very different from what we saw at the start of the fifth wave, where the virus spread so rapidly across care homes,” Li said. “As we now have to take rapid antigen tests every day for staff and residents, with a PCR test for workers once every week, most transmission chains can be cut off very early on.” In light of the data, Li urged authorities to redouble their efforts in supporting elderly residents, especially those living on their own in the community, to prevent a surge in hospital occupancy. Infectious diseases specialist Dr Ho Pak-leung from the University of Hong Kong meanwhile suggested authorities shorten a six-month interval between the second and third Covid-19 vaccine dose. He also proposed an end-August deadline for people to fulfil the three-jab requirement for the vaccine pass, or risk being barred from mask-free premises. “This will give citizens who have only taken two jabs more urgency to get the third one,” Ho told a radio programme on Wednesday. “If we don’t push for this and if we have an [Omicron] BA.4 or BA.5 outbreak later, it will be too late.” Ho said he also believed people aged 60 and those at higher risk should get their third vaccine dose within three months, drawing on recommendations from other experts. Under the third phase of the city’s vaccine pass scheme which took effect on May 31, residents aged 12 and above must have received three shots or got their second jab within six months to enter most premises. The new measure affects 23 types of places, including restaurants, bars, pubs, cinemas, bathhouses, gyms and beauty parlours. What exactly is Covid ‘hybrid immunity’ and would Hong Kong benefit? At present only about 66 per cent of residents aged 12 and above have received their third jab, while 89.2 per cent aged three and above have got the second dose. Hong Kong on Tuesday reported 3,256 new Covid-19 infections and four related deaths, bringing the total tally to 1,300,774 cases and 9,444 fatalities. Some health experts have suggested that “hybrid immunity” could prevent a repeat of the severity of the fifth wave. According to the World Health Organization, hybrid immunity is achieved when a person with at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose gets infected by the virus before or after their jab.