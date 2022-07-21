Hong Kong’s health minister has said he will meet pandemic advisers as soon as possible to discuss strategies on beating back the surge in Covid-19 infections, adding authorities will centralise the release of information to avoid confusing the public. Four experts from the University of Hong Kong (HKU), including two government advisers, last week called for boosting “hybrid immunity” among the population before winter by easing social-distancing measures. The approach, centred on exposing people to infections, is in contrast with the city’s “dynamic-zero” stance. Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau told the health services panel in the Legislative Council on Thursday that the expert group of advisers were informed in late June that pandemic measures had to take into account the local situation. “Many government policies cannot solely rely on foreign theories and practices. We also have to consider Hong Kong’s situation including age, population, vaccination rates, and the capacity of the healthcare system,” he said. “We will continue to communicate with the experts. We emphasise that after fully communicating with the expert panel, we will explain to the public in a systematic approach ... so the public will not receive confusing information from various sources.” The government last week had expanded the Covid-19 Expert Advisory Panel to include three more health advisers. Most Hong Kong Covid inpatients are elderly from community; 3,805 cases logged The panel now comprises six members, including HKU professors Ivan Hung Fan-ngai and Yuen Kwok-yung, who last week published an article on possible measures in preparation for a potential sixth wave. They proposed hybrid immunity as a method to prevent another “catastrophic collapse” of the healthcare system, suggesting gradual exposure to infections through the easing of social-distancing rules and quarantine requirements for incoming travellers. Hong Kong adopts a “dynamic-zero” strategy, aligned with mainland China, aimed at curbing coronavirus infections by containing outbreaks as fast as possible. Responding to the experts, Lo earlier warned that “policymaking does not depend on a certain theory” , adding that the rise in cases would put pressure on hospitals and affect patients with other serious illnesses. Hong Kong on Thursday logged 3,805 new Covid-19 infections, including 180 imported cases, and one related death, bringing the overall tally to 1,304,579 cases, with 9,445 linked fatalities.