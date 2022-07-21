A heat index that better reflects the weather conditions will be included in Hong Kong’s guidelines for employers to protect outdoor workers from heatstroke, the labour minister has said. Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han told the media on Thursday the government planned to refer to the Hong Kong Observatory’s heat index to formulate a more comprehensive guideline to prevent heatstroke among outdoor workers. “As we know, heatstroke is affected not only by temperature, but also by humidity, direct sunlight exposure, intensity of the work, and whether the clothes worn by workers are well-ventilating,” Sun said. “If we only take reference from the temperature, it’s just one-dimensional.” However, the guidelines will remain recommendations, rather than be mandatory for employers to follow, she said. Hongkongers in subdivided flats, rooftop huts bear brunt of heatwave Currently, the Labour Department has several informal guidelines on workplace heat stress risk assessment for employers to follow on a voluntary basis. While these guidelines do not offer concrete benchmarks for when to halt outdoor work, they list two precise weather conditions as risk factors that employers should note: a temperature exceeding 32 degrees Celsius and a humidity level over 85 per cent. Other assessment factors listed are more general, such as whether the skin of the worker is completely wet, whether the air is stagnant, and whether the employees work “under direct sunlight”. These guidelines offer suggestions for employers when heat stress becomes an issue at their workplaces. These include rearranging work shifts to cooler hours, such as before 10am in the morning or after 4pm in the afternoon, arranging frequent breaks, as well as ensuring good ventilation on site. What’s wrong with Hong Kong’s weather? The effects of climate change Joe Wong Nai-yuen, chairperson of the cleaning workers union, welcomed the government’s plan. He said the Hong Kong heat index would be close to the standards employed in other countries, where factors such as humidity, heat radiation and clothing material would be taken into account, on top of temperature, when assessing suitability for outdoor work. However, he maintained that without legislation to determine what constitutes suitable conditions for outdoor work, it would be hard for both employers and frontline workers to reach a consensus on suitable working environments and measures to ensure safety. A lack of awareness and the need for cost control would further complicate the ability for the industry to enforce the guidelines, Wong added. “To be fair, cost control is hard. I’ve worked in a company that provided water in an electric kettle to save around HK$1,000 on buying distilled water for cleaners,” he said. So Sze-ching, vice-chairman of a union for mechanics and plant operators in the city, told the Post the current guidelines had been somewhat helpful for frontline workers, but he was pessimistic about regulations on conditions for outdoor work. “The current guidelines mean there’s a framework for management to be more accountable and it has reduced disputes between workers and managers. It has facilitated better communication overall,” So explained. He added that managers were currently aware of risks related to heatstroke and would remind workers to rest when they felt unwell or perspired too much. The Hong Kong heat index, measured by the Observatory, is a scientific temperature index that monitors heat stress, and takes into account temperature affected by moisture in air, radiation and wind. Residents are advised to take action against heat stress when the index reaches above 30. On Thursday, the Hong Kong heat index rose above 30 from 11am to just before 2pm in the afternoon. The “very hot” weather warning was hoisted during this period as temperatures ranged from 31 to 33 degrees. According to the Fire Services Department, there were 70 reports of heatstroke between July 8 and Wednesday. While the government has not announced if they would call for a halt in outdoor work if the index reaches a certain level, acting upon the index would be similar to acting on the “very hot” weather warning. Additional reporting by Ezra Cheung