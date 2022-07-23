Hong Kong will boost coronavirus jab uptake among unvaccinated seniors and seek data on whether to inoculate toddlers, a health expert has said, a day after Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met government pandemic advisers for the first time as leader. Professor Lau Yu-lung, the chairman of the Scientific Committee on Vaccine Preventable Diseases, who attended the meeting on Friday, also told a radio programme on Saturday that almost 10 per cent of children under the age of three and elderly residents over 60 were hospitalised after contracting Covid-19. He added that health officials were seeking data from the city’s two vaccine suppliers, BioNTech and Sinovac, to determine if children under the age of three could receive the jabs, calling it “the first imperative”. “The old school of thought is a phase 3 clinical test. This is the golden standard for sure,” said Lau, who also serves as the head of paediatrics at the University of Hong Kong (HKU). Hong Kong Hospital’s data dashboard cuts Covid patient discharge time by a third Under current rules in Hong Kong, anyone aged five or above can receive a German-made BioNTech jab, while the Chinese-made Sinovac shot is available to those aged three or above. According to recommendations by the World Health Organization, the Sinovac and BioNTech vaccines are safe for individuals aged 18 and older, and five and above, respectively. Lau’s remarks came as Hong Kong on Saturday recorded 4,265 new Covid-19 cases, including 231 imported ones, and seven deaths, which brought the tally up to 1,317,489 infections and 9,461 fatalities. He added that the coronavirus pandemic involved rapid changes which could see a new outbreak arise within two to three months, noting that health authorities needed to “adjust our thinking and research”. “Instead of merely relying on the golden standard, we have to look at other evidence,” he said, but did not specify what type of information he was referring to. The committee chairman said government health advisers and city authorities had agreed during the meeting, which was convened by Lee, to also promote vaccination efforts to reduce the risk of coronavirus patients developing severe symptoms or hospitalisation. Lau added that, during the meeting, Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau and welfare minister Chris Sun Yuk-han had said authorities would explore methods for identifying about 100,000 unvaccinated seniors and getting them inoculated before winter. Health authorities reported that about 70 per cent of the population aged 80 or above had received three doses of a coronavirus vaccine as of Friday. Responding to calls by other health experts to promote “hybrid immunity”, Lau also said such protection would not be strong enough to prevent residents from getting re-infected with Covid-19. The number of coronavirus cases could also double every two weeks, he added, estimating that the figure could reach as much as 7,000 next month. What exactly is Covid ‘hybrid immunity’ and would Hong Kong benefit? However, Lau also said the likelihood of the city recording 10,000 infections per day would depend on how both the general public and the government responded to the epidemic situation. Appearing on the same radio programme on Saturday, Mike Kwan Yat-wah, an honorary associate professor of paediatrics and adolescent medicine at HKU, said that 10 per cent of the coronavirus-positive children in Hong Kong had developed symptoms associated with “long Covid”, including eczema. He also said health authorities had reported 60 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome involving children who had contracted Covid-19, with half being sent to intensive care units at hospitals.