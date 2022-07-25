Hong Kong’s new environment chief has pledged to put hydrogen vehicles to the test in as little as two years, as the city’s new leadership moves to meet its green objectives. Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan also promised to be more proactive in conserving biodiversity and fighting global warming, by updating targets set by the previous administration. The Environment and Ecology Bureau was created in a government reshuffle last month, replacing the former Environment Bureau. It has taken over sanitation services from the now-defunct Food and Health Bureau, and the Observatory from the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau. “This new bureau will address environmental issues more holistically,” Tse said in his first interview as minister. “In the past, we usually focused on natural ecosystems or wild animals when discussing ecological problems. But human beings are part of the ecology too.” Bringing the Observatory under the bureau could help to provide a strong scientific basis on issues related to climate change, he added. Unlike his predecessors, Tse, 64, is the first to have worked his way up to be environment minister since the handover in 1997. He started at the colonial government’s Environmental Protection Agency in 1985. Hong Kong records ‘historic increase’ in sales of electric private cars He was undersecretary for the environment in the previous administration, which unveiled major policy blueprints last year, including goals to cut carbon emissions, eliminate waste and reduce air pollution. The most ambitious was the Climate Action Plan , with its target of attaining carbon neutrality by 2050 and a host of measures that include banning the registration of new fuel-powered and hybrid private cars by 2035. Former environment minister Wong Kam-sing said in May that the city would pilot hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles within three years. Meanwhile, sales of electric private cars have taken off, making up half of all personal vehicles bought in Hong Kong in the first three months of this year. Environmental groups have long accused authorities of being sluggish in introducing new green policies, but Tse said he hoped to get things moving faster. “Many blueprints only give us a general direction. For example, we don’t have a clear timetable for vehicle electrification. We will implement these in the current term,” he said. “We will have a trial of hydrogen cars in Hong Kong before 2024, and we have an ad hoc team promoting this.” Hydrogen-powered buses have already appeared globally, with Beijing said to have the world’s biggest fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles. China considers hydrogen energy to be a long-term strategy for carbon reduction. Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, has cooperated with Hong Kong institutions, including City University and the University of Science and Technology, to research hydrogen energy. This is part of the initiatives under the Greater Bay Area, Beijing’s ambitious plan to connect Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong cities and create a massive tech-driven engine of growth. Bus operator KMB seeks government support to power electric fleet conversion Hong Kong’s Bravo Transport bus company has also developed a prototype hydrogen-powered double-decker bus designed for the city’s hilly terrain. Tse said the government intended promoting hydrogen vehicles and would discuss supplying the gas in the city with energy companies. “Apart from transport and logistics, we hope to cooperate with electricity companies to explore the possibilities of using new energy sources like hydrogen to produce electric power,” he added. On air pollution, he said his bureau would continue working with Guangdong authorities to reduce atmospheric nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds to cut ground-level ozone pollution over the next five years. While he outlined those plans, Tse said dealing with local waste problems alone would be enough to keep him occupied. Hong Kong is building its first municipal waste incinerator on the outlying island of Shek Kwu Chau, to be commissioned in 2025 with a daily capacity of 3,000 tonnes. The Environmental Protection Department has plans for a second incinerator in coastal Tuen Mun within the 2030s, and a third, later. Responding to public concerns over the need for a third incinerator, Tse said: “We shouldn’t be worried. We can dig up and burn old rubbish in landfills if we have residual incinerator capacity. We call the concept landfill mining.” He said the third incinerator need not be built near the coast, and the proposed Northern Metropolis was a possible location for it. A public-private partnership was a possible option to run the third incinerator, he added. The Northern Metropolis project, comprising North and Yuen Long districts in the New Territories, is being planned to create thousands of jobs and homes, and build on the strengths of integrating with neighbouring Shenzhen. Former city leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said the proposed planning area, four times the size of Hong Kong Island, would include protected areas and buffer zones to establish three wetland conservation parks. Green groups have expressed concern that the project could damage the area’s ecology, but Tse said the new administration would redraw the boundaries of the conservation and buffer areas. “The overall purpose is to strengthen the conservation efforts, not to develop the area,” he said. “We need to complete our studies before we can identify the specific boundaries.” The wetlands are regarded internationally as an important area for birds and are part of the flyway for migratory birds such as the black-faced spoonbill, greater spotted eagle and Saunders’s gull. Tse expected the results of ongoing surveys to be known at the end of next year. “For years, we decided not to develop those plots. They’ve degenerated and become deserted,” he said. “It is good for the species’ proliferation only if we can bring together their habitats and manage them properly.”