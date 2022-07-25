Officials are “actively considering” cutting Hong Kong’s hotel quarantine period for arrivals to three or four days, the Post has learned, with authorities hoping at the same time to launch a mainland China-style two-colour health code barring infected patients and incoming travellers from public places. The “3+4” and “4+3” plans, under which travellers either undergo three days of hotel quarantine and four of home isolation or vice versa, were brought up at the discussion table after a “5+2” plan was first raised by health experts in past weeks. Government insiders, however, still could not give a precise date for implementation, citing the need to study health data further, especially the rate of arrivals testing positive for Covid-19 on the third day of their hotel stay. “The government is still digging into figures on whether the quarantine period at hotels should be shortened to just five days, or could even further be shortened to four or three days,” according to a government source. Another source familiar with the policymaking said the government was still going through different kinds of data to finalise the quarantine plans, adding that the health minister hoped to provide some “groundbreaking ideas” that would enable residents to travel more freely. Hong Kong may adopt colour-coded app system for Covid-19 patients within weeks At the same time, authorities were still putting the finishing touches to the mainland-style, two-colour health code, which they aimed to launch at the same time as the quarantine reduction to prevent rule-breaking, sources said. Arrivals currently have to spend at least seven days in a hotel designated for quarantine. The government is pushing to make the city’s vaccine pass system tied to the “Leave Home Safe” risk-exposure app more effective by identifying infected residents with a red QR code, barring them from public places, and giving arrivals in quarantine a yellow version, restricting their access to certain premises. One source confirmed that the current working plan was that the amber code would not cover close contacts of Covid-19 patients, as suggested by a government adviser on Sunday. “Amber is for restricting access during the period after the shortened hotel quarantine,” the government source said. Meanwhile, from Monday, about 100 taxis will provide point-to-point transport services for incoming travellers or residents from Hong Kong airport to their designated quarantine hotels on a trial basis. A government statement said the self-paid taxi service was in response to an increasing number of people arriving from overseas, leading to rising demand for transport services to quarantine hotels. What halt to Hong Kong’s Covid flight bans means for travellers, airlines To use the service, passengers will have to pay the metered fares and any additional charges including tunnel tolls and luggage fees at their own expense. Taxi drivers will not transport passengers to other places or pick up other passengers. For anti-epidemic purposes, the passengers must only use the back seats of the taxis. The service will operate from 8am to 2am daily. Health authorities on Sunday confirmed 4,250 new cases, including 186 imported ones. Eight new deaths linked to the virus were also reported. The city’s Covid-19 tally stands at 1,321,993 cases, with 9,469 related fatalities.