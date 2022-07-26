Hong Kong needs to more than double the number of elderly people being prescribed Covid-19 antivirals as many of them are unable to take full advantage of other healthcare resources aimed at protecting residents from the virus, medical experts have said. Microbiologist Dr Ho Pak-leung, head of the University of Hong Kong’s Centre for Infection, on Tuesday said the current coronavirus antiviral distribution rate of below 40 per cent among people aged 60 or above was “unacceptably low” and needed to reach at least 80 per cent. “It shows our elderly residents are lacking community support to some extent. They might not be able to do a rapid antigen test or go to a community centre for a polymerase chain reaction [PCR] test by themselves. And they didn’t detect their positive statuses soon enough,” he said. Designated Hong Kong taxi drivers start taking travellers to quarantine hotels Hong Kong on Tuesday logged 4,276 Covid-19 infections, 301 of which were imported, and six additional deaths linked to the virus. The Covid-19 tally stands at 1,330,399 cases and 9,478 related fatalities. Government data also showed that 24,614 residents aged 60 or above had contracted the virus between June 1 and July 24. According to the Hospital Authority, about 9,600 courses of coronavirus antivirals were prescribed during the same period. Even if all of the prescriptions were given to elderly people, less than 40 per cent of infected older residents would have received the medications. The coronavirus oral drugs molnupiravir and Paxlovid became available in Hong Kong in late February and mid-March respectively during the city’s fifth wave of the pandemic. Both were initially distributed to public hospitals, designated clinics for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms, and homes for the elderly, before being given to private doctors in April. Hong Kong may shorten hotel quarantine and introduce Covid colour code together Ho also suggested the government set key performance indicators to ensure at least 80 per cent of infected residents aged 60 or above received antivirals and ensure they have access to other healthcare resources. Such support was especially critical for unvaccinated elderly, he added. “Even if the government did launch telemedicine prescription services, there’s no way to ensure whether the elderly people are able to handle the related mobile device applications. Support from the community and other government bureaus is needed,” Ho said. Respiratory medicine expert Dr Leung Chi-chiu also said the current distribution rate was “far from ideal”. “The antivirals work best when they are given early in the infection of a patient, their effectiveness will fall after five days of infection, and the elderly and the vulnerable are the target groups that should be prioritised for prescription,” he said. Leung suggested that authorities could deliver more medicine through outreach teams to support isolated residents in the community.