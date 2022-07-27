International travellers serving quarantine upon arriving in Hong Kong can now upload their daily rapid antigen test (RAT) results for Covid-19 on a government website under a trial to streamline control measures, the Post has learned. Some 14,700 arrivals in the city since July 24 had been invited on SMS to join the system trial, a government source said, with about half of them using the platform in the past two days. Under the current practice, travellers are required to fill up a form to inform authorities of their daily RAT results. “The daily reporting of RAT has always been there. They now have a more convenient and streamlined means of doing this,” the source said, adding that the aim was to supplement information reported from residents of the designated hotels. But some social media users in hotel quarantine said they encountered difficulties during the trial, such as not being able to upload the results. Others however said the process was smooth. The Post has reached out to the authorities for a response. Hong Kong may shorten hotel quarantine and introduce Covid colour code together Two days ago, the Post reported that the government was “actively considering” shortening the seven-day hotel quarantine to three or four days, and allowing home isolation for the remainder of the period. The shortened hotel quarantine, according to sources familiar with policymaking, would be rolled out with a two-colour health code in the coming weeks, requiring infected residents and incoming travellers to wear tracking wristbands to prevent them from leaving home or visiting high-risk places during their quarantine period respectively. Hong Kong on Tuesday recorded 4,276 Covid-19 infections, including 301 imported cases, and six additional deaths. The city’s overall tally stands at 1,330,399 cases, with 9,478 related fatalities.