Hong Kong’s private hospitals, which are mostly not equipped to treat Covid-19 infections, will offer beds to non-coronavirus patients from public medical facilities to ease the city’s healthcare crunch. Hong Kong Private Hospitals Association Chairman William Ho Shiu-wei said that among the 364 beds provided by the private sector for general use in an initial stage, only 24 from CUHK Medical Centre would be designated for Covid-19 patients as the facility was new and could be remodelled. “Many private hospitals have invited engineers from the Hospital Authority to look at their situation. If the hospitals are not designed to accept Covid-19 patients, it is relatively difficult for them to do so,” he told a radio show on Thursday. “It is unknown whether there are other private hospitals which can work towards accepting more Covid-19 patients because it is not something that can be achieved immediately.” Health authorities on Wednesday announced that all 13 private hospitals in the city would be able to provide a total of 1,000 beds at most to the Hospital Authority amid a rebound in Covid-19 infections, with 364 available in the first phase. Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau said the number of hospital beds would be gradually bumped up to 1,000 based on actual demand, adding that authorities would assign one to three private hospitals to offer beds to each public hospital cluster. Ho said the provision of beds was a continuation of a scheme in place earlier during the fifth Covid-19 wave. “Lo said in the meeting that based on his judgment, we should not wait until the Hospital Authority is paralysed to restart this mechanism. We should begin accepting patients from public hospitals right now,” he noted. The role of private hospitals in Hong Kong’s Covid-19 battle was a highly contentious issue in the fifth wave, with Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng reportedly questioning the sector’s reluctance to accept Covid-19 patients in a meeting with city delegates to the state parliament in early March. After initially claiming they lacked infection control capabilities such as sufficient isolation wards, private hospitals later that month pledged 1,000 beds to take in both Covid-19 and non-coronavirus patients. The sector said at the time the move would take up to 20 per cent of resources and 30 per cent of manpower. Some, like St Paul’s Hospital, have resolved the balancing act by signing up with a government scheme to operate makeshift treatment facilities at sports stadiums for Covid-19 patients with mild conditions. Ho on Thursday said that St Paul’s, where he served as chief executive, could provide 25 beds for the Hospital Authority at the moment, adding it took a week to transfer public hospital patients at the height of the fifth wave. He said private hospitals were also under pressure in terms of manpower as a number of their staff had fallen ill or were isolated due to the virus, stressing the sector was “doing as much as it could”. Hong Kong public hospital policymakers review prescription rules for Covid drugs Tim Pang Hung-cheong, a patients’ rights campaigner at the Society for Community Organisation (SoCO), said more non-coronavirus cases should be referred to private hospitals to reduce delay in non-emergency services. “I hope that there will be more beds in addition to the 300 beds,” he told the same radio show. “[Another concern] is whether the hospitals can swiftly identify the right patients for referral. We also do not hope to see private hospitals selecting certain kinds of patients, which may result in low usage rate of available beds.” Health authorities earlier revealed that they were considering requiring hospital visitors to present negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results obtained within 48 hours before arrival. Pang said it would cause inconvenience to family members of patients under long-term hospital treatment, but the requirement would not be “too difficult”. He said hospital visits resumed after a suspension in the fifth wave, but were limited to one- to two-hour sessions per week, suggesting more could be allowed under the stricter testing requirements. “But what people are more concerned with is whether they can visit family members more frequently,” he said. “Compared to the past, some of them would visit and take care of family members daily for three to six hours. The current practice cannot satisfy their needs.” Hong Kong may shorten hotel quarantine and introduce Covid colour code together Hong Kong logged 4,508 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, including 220 imported ones, bringing the overall tally to 1,334,907. Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Department on Thursday said it had in mid-July launched another round of outreach vaccination services –lasting six weeks – at care homes to achieve a third-dose jab rate of at least 50 per cent for such residents before the end of September. At present 93, 87 and 40 per cent of care home residents have received their first, second and third vaccine doses respectively.