Hong Kong has already experienced 22 hot nights in July, the most since records began in 1884, according to the city’s weather forecaster. Statistics from the Observatory on Thursday showed that more than 80 per cent of the days this month had “hot nights”, meaning temperatures reached 28 degrees Celsius or above. The forecaster said there were 19 hot nights in a row, the longest stretch in the city’s history. A shield from heatstroke? Hong Kong to include heat index in employers’ guide The previous record for the most hot nights in a month was 21 days in July, 2020. The Observatory said it expected high temperatures would continue until early next week and urged outdoor workers to protect themselves from the sun. Thursday’s maximum temperature was slightly lower than the 36.1 degrees recorded on Sunday, with the forecaster expecting the mercury to rise to a high of 34 degrees. The “very hot weather” warning is now in force, meaning maximum temperatures are likely to hit 33 degrees.