A steady increase in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong since June has prompted health authorities to review rules for prescribing the city’s two available Covid-19 antiviral medications. One of the government’s biggest concerns is ensuring more elderly people get molnupiravir and Paxlovid because they have difficulties accessing other healthcare resources aimed at protecting residents from the coronavirus. The Post unpacks what you need to know about the distribution of the pills. 1. Why has the distribution of drugs become a public concern recently? Government data showed that about 9,600 courses of oral pills were prescribed via various channels between June 1 and July 24. But with about 24,701 residents aged 60 or above infected during the same period, even if all of the prescriptions were given to elderly people, it would mean less than 40 per cent of them received the drugs. Microbiologist Dr Ho Pak-leung, head of the University of Hong Kong’s Centre for Infection, on Tuesday said the coronavirus antiviral distribution rate among the elderly was “unacceptably low” and had to be at least 80 per cent. Without directly responding to the distribution rate, the Hospital Authority on Wednesday said it was looking into loosening the guidelines for prescribing the two Covid-19 oral drugs, hinting that they might lower the age requirements to allow more high-risk patients to be able to access the drugs. Dr Gladys Kwan, a chief manager of the authority, also urged the elderly to seek medical help – including getting oral pills – as soon as they received their positive results because their condition could “deteriorate rapidly”. She added that through the authorities’ teleconsultation services, the pills could be delivered to the patients’ homes. Government pandemic adviser Professor David Hui Shu-cheong revealed that the authorities were considering letting those under 60 with other illnesses obtain the pills no matter what their vaccination status was. How do the two Covid-19 oral drugs molnupiravir and Paxlovid work? 2. What are Covid-19 oral drugs and what do they do? Two oral drugs – MSD’s molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid – are available in Hong Kong. They are designed to suppress replication of the coronavirus and should be taken by patients with mild to moderate symptoms. The medications must be administered to patients within five days of the onset of the symptoms or within three days for an even better outcome. Patients’ oxygen saturation levels should be at least 94 per cent as they should not take the drugs if they have significant breathing issues. Global trials found that molnupiravir and Paxlovid were able to reduce risks of hospitalisation or death by 30 per cent and 89 per cent respectively. Molnupiravir should not be given to people who are pregnant or breastfeeding as it could impact fetal development, nor to residents under the age of 18 as it would affect bone and cartilage growth. Pregnant or breastfeeding women, as well as children as young as 12, are allowed to take Paxlovid, but not people with very weak kidney or liver functions, or those on antibiotics or heart disease medication, such as blood thinners or cholesterol drugs and cannot stop taking them for five days. 3. Does Hong Kong have enough supply? Molnupiravir and Paxlovid have been available in the city since late February and mid-March, respectively, during the city’s fifth wave of infections. Both were initially provided to public hospitals, designated clinics for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms and homes for the elderly, before being given to private doctors and hospitals. In a reply to the Post , the authority said it had enough stock of the medications without revealing the exact amount. As of July 27, about 39,000 courses of oral pills had been prescribed through designated clinics for Covid-19 patients, public hospitals, homes for the elderly, holding centres for older infected residents, isolated facilities and telemedicine services. As of July 21, private hospitals had administered 400 courses of the drugs. Anti-Covid drug molnupiravir among pharmaceuticals seized in Hong Kong 4. Who is eligible for the pills? According to the recent guidelines, the oral tablets can be administered to Covid-19 patients aged 60 or older and those who are severely immunocompromised, regardless of their vaccination status. Those under 60 years old can also obtain the drugs if they are considered as “high risk” by doctors and unvaccinated, as well as if they show mild symptoms within five days of testing positive. Given that the pills required a prescription, the public normally could not purchase them online themselves, said William Chui Chun-ming, president of The Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Hong Kong. He warned that due to quality and safety concerns, the public should not attempt to do so. 5. Should the Hospital Authority relax the criteria for distribution? Why? Hui, who is also the honorary consultant at Prince of Wales Hospital, said he had seen a demand for the pills from high-risk patients with other illnesses who were younger than 60 years old and vaccinated. He added that the guidelines should be loosened because the medication could slow the growth of Covid-19. Hui’s opinions were supported by Professor Ivan Hung Fan-ngai, a government adviser and honorary consultant at Queen Mary Hospital. Hung added that the drugs could hasten patients’ recoveries and reduce transmission risks.