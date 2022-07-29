A relief package for Hong Kong’s aviation industry would be extended for another two months amid the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities announced on Friday as the city recorded 4,884 new infections. The Airport Authority said it would continue to provide support by prolonging a series of rent waivers and fee reductions to the end of September, to help the industry weather the economic fallout of Covid-19. The package includes full waivers of parking fees for idle passenger aircraft, reduction of charges for landing passenger aircraft, exemption of base rent for retail and catering businesses operating in the terminal as well as rent waivers for those that had suspended their businesses. Hong Kong’s chance of regaining aviation hub status fading ‘by the day’ Among the city’s newly reported cases, 188 were imported, and there were five additional deaths. The city’s Covid-19 tally stands at 1,344,677 cases, with 9,497 related fatalities. Meanwhile, Professor Lau Yu-lung, chairman of the Scientific Committee on Vaccine Preventable Diseases, said genetic defects and a lack of prior exposure to viruses are two reasons young Covid-19 patients quickly develop acute brain inflammation. He explained the medical condition on Friday as he revealed to radio listeners that a 22-month-old girl fell critically ill after first showing coronavirus symptoms less than 24 hours ago. “It is not that common for a toddler with no history of chronic illnesses to have a rapid deterioration after contracting Covid-19,” Lau said. He urged worried parents to look for signs such as continuous seizures, twitching of eyelids or lips, or persistent high fever to decide whether to take infected children to hospitals. Lau said that overseas studies had shown that immunocompromised children might have difficulty producing virus-fighting interferon, the proteins that alert other cells to the presence of viruses. Over the last two years of living with the pandemic, social distancing and regular mask-wearing had also curbed infectious diseases such as the flu, meaning many children did not have the chance to train their bodies’ immunity systems to fight viruses. Hong Kong experts ‘set to approve jabs for infants’, with Sinovac most feasible On the radio programme, Lau reiterated his strong personal preference for lowering the age for recipients of the BioNTech and Sinovac vaccines to children under three, ahead of a government scientific meeting next week to decide on the matter. Lau said that officials should contact the drug makers such as BioNTech to purchase tailor-made doses for children. For BioNTech, that version would be a one-tenth dilution of the jabs recommended for adults.