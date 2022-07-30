Hong Kong may convert its temporary hospitals and isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients into quarantine sites for travellers headed to mainland China, as part of plans to reopen the border between both sides. Speaking to the press after a community visit in Sham Shui Po, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Saturday said the government had been communicating continuously with mainland counterparts, hoping to “minimise the inconvenience of quarantine caused to residents returning to the mainland”. Lee said one of the ways, as suggested by some civic groups, was to transform some of the city’s temporary hospitals into facilities for people to quarantine before crossing the border, reducing the hassle of having to jostle for limited slots on the other side. Why cutting quarantine isn’t enough to revive Hong Kong’s economy “They suggested using such facilities in preparation for border reopening. We are working hard on it,” Lee said, adding also that authorities were looking into “resuming connection with foreign countries” in a nod to also reopening international borders, but he stopped short of revealing the exact measures. “Our goal is to let our mainland counterparts understand the local situation. Our target is to control those that have to be isolated through precise methods, so as to let other residents resume their normal activities, while also minimising the risks of transmission.” But Lee said authorities would pay attention to the daily tally of Covid-19 infections, as this affected the usage of quarantine facilities. The suggestion to turn some facilities for coronavirus patients into isolation centres for travellers was made after many people heading to the mainland complained about difficulties in securing a quarantine hotel room across the border. Shenzhen authorities, following talks with the Hong Kong government, introduced a new measure earlier this month to crack down on the scalping of room bookings, requiring users to draw lots. Hong Kong may shorten hotel quarantine and introduce Covid colour code together Before the new measure was introduced, Shenzhen Bay Port, one of just two available land crossings amid the pandemic, had been packed with crowds on weekend mornings after the Guangdong provincial city boosted the number of quarantine hotel rooms by 700 spaces to 2,000 daily and added additional spots for those in need. Arrivals from overseas countries have also complained of difficulties in securing quarantine hotels in the city. Currently, fully vaccinated travellers landing in Hong Kong have to serve a seven-day hotel quarantine. Hong Kong on Friday reported 4,884 new infections, 188 of which were imported, and five additional deaths. The city’s overall Covid-19 tally stands at 1,344,677 cases, with 9,497 related fatalities.