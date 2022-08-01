Hong Kong’s first large-scale recycling centre for yard waste, which turns discarded tree trunks and branches into wood products, is up and running and aims to double its capacity. The Y·Park recycling centre turns selected waste wood materials into logs, boards, beams, wood chips and sawdust that can be used for furniture, sculpture, fencing and farming and will help the city meet its anti-climate change goals. The Tuen Mun centre at present handles about 30 tonnes of yard waste a day, but aims to double that in time, said a spokeswoman for the Environmental Protection Department. Hong Kong start-up to use larvae to recycle chicken waste into fertiliser, fish feed Yard waste is all types of refuse generated from vegetation, including cut grass, leaves, tree trunks, branches and twigs. Hong Kong generates about 180 tonnes (198.4 tons) a day from public works, regular maintenance of greenery and natural disasters that cause trees to topple. Keith Lai Chun-kit, a senior environmental protection officer at the department, said only 40 per cent of the waste material that arrived at the centre every day could be recycled. The rest, a mix of stones, trash, twigs and leaves, cannot be processed. The recycled products are made available to government departments, non-governmental organisations, the private sector and anyone else who can use them. Y-Park also gives away sawdust and woodchips for agricultural purposes . The wood chips from the centre can be used for growing mushrooms, mulch, or composting, apart from larger pieces of wood used for furniture and other items. The department said the government realised it needed a centre to handle yard waste after the devastation caused by Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018. The tropical storm felled more than 60,000 trees, which were cleared and stored at five sites totalling 10 hectares at the former Kai Tak runway. The department decided to develop Y·Park after it conducted small-scale recycling trials. Lai, who accompanied a group of Hong Kong journalists on a tour of Y-Park on Tuesday, said it hoped to promote its recycled products to the public and commercial sector as well as increase knowledge of the sector. “If residents don’t know how to use our recycled products, the recycling chain is not complete,” he said. Y-Park offers guided tours of its resource centre and products showroom and also has open days, outreach workshops and seminars. There were about 2,500 visitors or participants in the centre’s activities up to June. Five tips to keep your used and unwanted clothing out of the landfill The department said the centre, which began operations in June last year, would also help Hong Kong to achieve its goal to be carbon neutral by 2050. The city’s previous administration announced a climate action plan with a variety of measures that include a ban on the registration of new fossil fuel-powered and hybrid private cars by 2035. The department said that Y-Park would contribute towards the targets through the minimisation of greenhouse gas emissions from yard waste disposal, and reduce carbon emissions by providing recycled products to Hong Kong users. Officials highlighted wood chips from the centre could also be made into biochar, charcoal-based material produced from plant matter which is stored in the soil and can help to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.