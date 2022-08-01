A 22-month-old girl has died from Covid-19 in Hong Kong after falling critically ill last week, while a crunch meeting of government health experts is under way to determine whether to recommend allowing children as young as six months to take the Sinovac and BioNTech coronavirus vaccines. A source said a joint meeting of the Scientific Committee on Vaccine Preventable Diseases and the Scientific Committee on Emerging and Zoonotic Diseases was held at 3pm on Monday, with the nod on lowering the age threshold expected this week. What you need to know about Hong Kong’s distribution of Covid oral drugs If the recommendation comes through, the Health Bureau will make the final call on when the policy change will take effect. Both the Sinovac and BioNTech vaccines are available for children down to the age of three. The latest developments came as Hong Kong reported 4,254 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, including 235 imported cases. Six more deaths were reported. The overall tally rose to 1,358,248 cases, with 9,508 related fatalities. The 22-month-old girl died on Monday afternoon, said Dr Lau Ka-hin, a chief manager of the Hospital Authority. Her situation deteriorated less than 24 hours after she showed symptoms last Wednesday night when she had a high fever and suffered a seizure. She was admitted to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital that night and put on a ventilator and given cardiotonic medicine in a bid to keep her heart strong. Coronavirus: vaccine roll-out for US children under 5 close after vote Lau said her case was passed on to the coroner for investigation, and her death would be counted in Tuesday’s numbers. Professor Lau Yu-lung, chairman of the Scientific Committee on Vaccine Preventable Diseases, meanwhile, last week expressed strong personal preference for an age reduction for Covid-19 jabs, saying the prevailing evidence had shown they would be safe and effective in protecting toddlers against severe diseases and death. Lau spoke out after he revealed the 22-month-old girl had fallen critically ill after contracting the virus. Hong Kong may get BioNTech’s Omicron-targeted vaccine; 1,685 cases logged The Post earlier reported that health experts were likely to recommend the Chinese-made Sinovac jab for children under the age of three “as soon as possible”, with evidence suggesting the jabs were safe for those aged between six months and three years. Lau had said that if the proposal were passed immediately, it would still take a significant amount of time to fully vaccinate children under the age of three. He earlier said those in this age group needed to be inoculated “as soon as possible” to reduce the number of hospital admissions amid a recent rise in Covid-19 infections, as hospital staff working in paediatric wards faced increasing pressure from taking in young coronavirus patients. But Dr Joseph Tsang Kay-yan, co-chairman of the Medical Association’s advisory committee on communicable diseases, warned that parents might express hesitation on the new policies and suggested the government improve communication with them. He pointed out on a radio programme on Monday that the United States and Canada had passed emergency use of coronavirus vaccines for young children last month, but local parents did not seem to be enthusiastic. What you need to know about Hong Kong’s distribution of Covid oral drugs Tsang believed the muted response could be due to parents adopting a wait-and-see attitude or that the government did not clearly communicate the new guidelines to them. According to latest vaccination figures, 93 per cent and 89.5 per cent of the population aged three or above have received their first and second vaccine doses respectively. Just more than 67 per cent of residents aged 12 and above have received the third jab.