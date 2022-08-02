Hong Kong experts have recommended lowering the age threshold for Covid vaccines to children as young as six months, from the current five years. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: vaccines for babies as young as 6 months – Hong Kong may dilute adult jabs in world’s first, if formula unobtainable
- Move centred on German-produced BioNTech drug was also implemented when city lowered age threshold for jabs to five years
- Experts say dosage for Chinese-made Sinovac shot can remain the same as those for older children and adults
Hong Kong experts have recommended lowering the age threshold for Covid vaccines to children as young as six months, from the current five years. Photo: Edmond So