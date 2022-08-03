Hong Kong’s leader will convene a crunch meeting with government experts under a new, high-level command structure on Wednesday to hammer out a time frame for reducing the hotel quarantine period for overseas arrivals. A government source told the Post that the internal meeting led by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu would be held at around 4.30pm and attended by the health and innovation ministers, with the Health Bureau also presenting latest infection numbers. It remains unclear if the group will reach a conclusion on the long-awaited arrangements by Wednesday. Hong Kong ‘won’t return to toughest Covid rules for arrivals’: John Lee Lee had revamped the government’s Covid-19 pandemic command structure last week, creating a Command and Coordination Group to be led by him and 13 task forces under it. The Wednesday meeting will be under the Task Force on Epidemic Control Measures. The Post earlier reported that officials were planning to announce a reduction of the week-long quarantine for arrivals, under a “5+2” or “4+3” scheme, meaning five or four days in a hotel plus two or three days in home isolation. Officials were also expected to roll out in tandem a mainland-style, two-colour health code that would effectively bar red-code patients infected with Covid-19 and yellow-code travellers serving quarantine from entering high-risk premises.