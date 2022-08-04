A view of Shap Pat Heung, Tai Tong and Tai Lam Chung Reservoir from Yuen King Village in Yuen Long. Photo: SCMP.
Greenpeace warns country park housing would have ‘unstoppable’ consequences for Hong Kong
- Development of Tai Lam Country Park could lead to new buildings on other green space, environmentalists warn
- Financial secretary Paul Chan insists houses on edge of park would not put other green space at risk
