A No 1 typhoon warning signal in Hong Kong will remain in force until at least 2pm on Thursday, with a tropical depression set to hit regional coasts in the coming few hours. The Observatory issued the alert at 10.10pm on Wednesday, and the storm was projected to move west-northwest at about 15km/h (9.3mph). The forecaster said local winds would progressively shift to the south, while the Guangdong coast would continue to see squally showers and thunderstorms brought by the outer rain bands of the tropical depression. More to follow ...