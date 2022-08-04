Hong Kong has lowered the age threshold for Sinovac jabs to children as young as six months from the previous mark of three years. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong civil service chief ‘encouraged’ by parents’ response on first day of lowered age threshold for Sinovac vaccine, with 150 bookings in first 30 minutes of launch
- Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung says she believes more people will sign their young children up for jabs in the coming days
- Authorities have lowered the age threshold for the Chinese-made Sinovac shot to children as young as six months
Hong Kong has lowered the age threshold for Sinovac jabs to children as young as six months from the previous mark of three years. Photo: Xiaomei Chen