A much-awaited press conference to announce the easing of Covid-19 quarantine for international travellers on Friday was called off by the Hong Kong government over “unresolved technical issues”, multiple sources told the Post . A briefing was originally set for the advisers to Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu in the Executive Council in the morning, ahead of the media session at 3pm, but the talk was called off. “There are still some unresolved technical issues,” a government source said, without elaborating. Another source said the Department of Health was meant to meet operators of quarantine hotels in the afternoon, but this was also cancelled. Hong Kong to relax hotel quarantine rule ‘next week at earliest’ It remains unclear when the press conference will take place, and if reductions to the quarantine period for overseas arrivals can still be implemented next week as planned. It is understood that Lee convened a meeting on Wednesday with government experts under a new, high-level command structure, which was also attended by the health and innovation ministers. During the session, data was presented suggesting that 80 to 90 per cent of infected arrivals tested positive on the fourth or fifth day of quarantine. But there were no decisions made during the meeting as Lee had yet to conclude if the scheme should run on a “4+3” or “5+2” configuration, referring to the number of days in hotel quarantine and home isolation, according to a source. Hong Kong logs 5,020 Covid-19 cases, most in more than 4 months Officials planned to ensure a smooth implementation of the policy change together with a new colour-coded health system linked to the “Leave Home Safe” app that people must use to show their vaccination status for entry to public venues. The new system will identify infected people with a red QR code, barring them from public places, and those subject to quarantine with a yellow one, greatly restricting their movements. The source added Lee was earlier told the colour codes were ready to be rolled out.