Hong Kong has identified more than 30 additional imported cases of malaria in one day. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong reports more than 30 imported malaria cases, but health officials tell public not to worry about local transmission

  • Additional infections identified a day after authorities announced total of 30 imported cases reported between July 1 and Thursday
  • Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan says residents do not need to worry about disease as it is not directly transmitted from human to human

Nadia Lam
Updated: 10:29pm, 6 Aug, 2022

