Hong Kong has recorded 75 imported malaria cases from Africa over the past month but a medical expert says there is no cause for concern as the disease is not transmitted from person to person and infection risks can be controlled by inpatient hospital care. The Centre for Health Protection on Sunday said that from July 1 to Saturday it had recorded a total of 75 imported malaria cases, comprising patients aged 25 to 57 who had all arrived in Hong Kong from Africa. Sixty-five arrived from Guinea and the others from elsewhere in Africa. As of noon on Saturday, two men, aged 52 and 53, had died of the disease while 58 patients were under medical care in public hospitals. Of those, one was in critical condition, two were listed as serious and the rest were stable. Over 30 new imported malaria cases in Hong Kong, but ‘no need’ for public to worry Malaria is an infectious disease transmitted by an infected female Anopheline mosquito. The species of Anopheline mosquito found in Hong Kong are Anopheles minimus and Anopheles jeyporiensis . Professor David Hui Shu-cheong, an infectious disease expert at Chinese University and an adviser to the government on the coronavirus pandemic, urged residents not to panic about getting infected with malaria as it was not transmitted from person to person and so far Hong Kong had not found the two types of Anopheline mosquitoes in urban areas. “They were all imported cases from Africa. As long as these patients are under medical care in hospital to ensure they won’t get any bites from mosquitoes which might otherwise spread the disease by biting other people, there is no cause for alarm,” he said. A centre spokesman said it had put in place a set of measures in an effort to stop malaria cases from spreading, including health screening at Hong Kong International Airport and putting arrivals from Africa under quarantine. “Since August 5, the CHP, together with the Hospital Authority [HA], conducted health screening at Hong Kong International Airport for those persons arriving in Hong Kong who have visited Guinea recently,” the spokesman said. “Those who were suspected to have been infected with malaria and with clinical needs were immediately sent to hospitals for treatment. And for the others, the CHP will arrange for them to stay in a quarantine facility, so that the CHP and the HA can closely monitor and follow-up the conditions of these persons on a daily basis.” Hong Kong readies for more malaria infections after death among 30 imported cases The spokesman said those who developed symptoms would be sent to hospital for treatment, adding the centre had also arranged blood tests for those who travelled with the infected cases. “Those who tested positive were sent to a public hospital for appropriate treatment. The above measures can effectively prevent imported malaria cases from entering into the community.” How malaria got its name, and why it was a misnomer While saying the risk of local transmission of malaria was “extremely low”, the spokesman urged the public to remain vigilant against the disease. “There are effective drugs against malaria and Hong Kong has sufficient stock of the drugs but early diagnosis and prompt treatment are crucial for treating malaria,” he said. “As such, strict environmental hygiene, mosquito control and personal protective measures remain the most effective means against malaria both locally and during travel.” Common symptoms of malaria include fever, chills, headache, muscle pain and weakness, cough, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain. Without proper treatment, a severe case of malaria is potentially fatal.