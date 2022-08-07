Hong Kong is likely to lower the age threshold for getting a fourth shot of a Covid-19 vaccine with a government pandemic adviser warning that the city must be on guard in case a new coronavirus variant surfaces in winter. Professor David Hui Shu-cheong of Chinese University on Sunday said a team of experts would consider advising the government to lower the age threshold for getting the fourth vaccine shot in autumn. Hui is a member of the Scientific Committee on Vaccine Preventable Diseases which advises the government on Covid-19 policies. “We need to stay on guard about whether there will be a new coronavirus strain in winter so in the autumn we need to get prepared and will consider lowering the age threshold for getting vaccination,” Hui, an infectious disease expert, told a television show. “It’s only a matter of time that the age threshold will be lowered for getting the fourth jab as people’s antibody levels will drop after a certain period of time from their third shot or previous infection.” Hong Kong researchers’ discovery could lead to new coronavirus treatments His warning came as Hong Kong on Sunday reported 4,274 new Covid-19 infections, including 239 imported cases, and five additional deaths. The city’s Covid-19 tally stands at 1,380,988 cases, with 9,533 related fatalities. At present, the government advises those aged 18 to 59 to get a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at least six months after receiving their third jab, with healthcare workers or those in care homes, as well as personnel involved in anti-pandemic work, considered high-risk groups. Those aged between 50 and 59 can, however, can get the fourth shot three months after the third one. Hui said whether there would be a spike in infections, to more than 10,000 new cases a day, depended on whether the Omicron subvariant BA.5 became mainstream. “Daily infections still hover around 4,000 cases. Based on a University of Hong Kong study that the virus’ reproduction rate is 1.2, the number of daily infections is expected to go up gradually,” he said. “Whether there will be a rapid rise in cases depends on whether the subvariant BA. 5 will become a mainstream virus.” Number of Hong Kong toddlers receiving Covid-19 jabs far too low: medical expert He noted that BA.5 infections had accounted for close to 10 per cent of new cases, compared with 35 per cent in Singapore, which recently experienced a spike because of the variant. However, Hui said further restrictions in the city’s social-distancing rules were not needed. “As long as most of the cases are mild with few serious infections and deaths, there is no need to further tighten social-distancing curbs as this will pose a serious impact on the economy. We need to strike a balance,” he said.