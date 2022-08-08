Some patients with a rare, severe type of liver cancer can live longer with a combination of two treatments, an Asian study led by the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s (CUHK) faculty of medicine has found. Surgery is not an option for those with swift-spreading bile duct cancer, but with chemotherapy, patients can survive for almost a year. Combining chemotherapy with selective internal radiotherapy, which targets a high dose of radiation at tumours, has been found to extend patients’ survival to about 20 months. Professor Chan Lam, the trial’s principal investigator from CUHK’s department of clinical oncology, said the findings were significant for offering more intensive treatment to selected patients with this type of bile duct cancer. “Most patients only survive less than one year with chemotherapy,” he said. “We hope to improve their chances of survival by doing more clinical trials.” The bile ducts connected to the liver produce bile, a fluid that helps to break down fat that has been consumed. Although bile duct cancer is considered relatively rare, Chan said the incidence of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC), a malignant tumour occurring in the bile ducts within the liver, has been a growing health concern internationally. The cause of the disease is still unclear, but he said it had been observed that most patients had liver inflammation that could be linked to obesity and an unhealthy lifestyle. Chinese study holds out cancer hope with new gel to kill tumours In Hong Kong, more than 100 people were found with ICC every year from 2010 to 2019 and most were aged 65 or older, both women and men. They accounted for one in 10 of all liver cancer patients. Joint clinical trials of the combined treatment were conducted on 24 patients in Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong over six years from 2014 to 2020. The findings were published in the 2022 edition of Liver Cancer , the official journal of the Asia-Pacific Primary Liver Cancer Expert Association. Aside from CUHK, the other institutions involved were Chulabhorn hospital in Thailand, the National Cancer Centre Singapore, and the National University of Singapore’s Cancer Science Institute. The good news about cancer: new treatments point the way to eventual cures Patients first had to undergo selective internal radiotherapy, remaining in hospital for two to six days. After resting for about a month, they began chemotherapy. Less than 10 per cent of the patients had severe side-effects, a proportion considered acceptable in cancer treatment, Chan said. “One of our patients, a 70-year-old man, is still alive. He is able to have dim sum with his family and have a decent quality of life. This is what we want to achieve,” he added. Chan said the combination treatment tested during the trials was currently effective only for patients with tumours located mainly in the liver, and the cancer had not yet spread to other parts of the body. The findings of the CUHK-led trial were similar to those of a study in France involving 41 patients over roughly the same period, he said. CUP cancer is one of the least survivable cancers – but what is it? The combined treatment is currently costly, and the Hong Kong government has not yet said if it would subsidise its use. Professor Yu Chun-ho, from CUHK’s department of imaging and interventional radiology, said: “The price, including screening the patient’s feasibility and conducting therapies, can range from HK$350,000 [US$45,000] to HK$500,000 for one treatment if operating in private hospitals.” Patients in the clinical trials had all expenses covered mainly by Chinese University’s medical faculty, the government research fund and other sources. Yu said the combined treatments have already been applied to patients other than those in the trials. ‘6 to 8 weeks to live’: how beating stage 4 cancer set hotelier on new path “We can’t just wait to put it into practice until the data from phase three is out, or when the treatments are more internationally recognised. That will not help patients in need,” he said. Chan said discussions were ongoing for another bigger-scale third phase of clinical trials. He thought it would take five to eight years to complete and would most likely be led by research institutes in universities. Funding was essential going forward, as many resources and much coordination would be involved, he added. Normally, the pharmaceutical industry would take the lead and inject money into such research, but he added that the industry was “less interested in exploring treatments for less common cancers”.