Hong Kong’s new leader has made his first move to fully reconnect the city with the rest of the world by shortening the compulsory hotel quarantine period for arrivals from seven days to three in a much-anticipated policy change effective from Friday. With daily Covid-19 infections still being reported in the thousands, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Monday said he was trying to strike a balance “in the best interests of Hong Kong”, and the new approach would not clash with simultaneous efforts to enable greater cross-border travel with mainland China. A government source said the ultimate goal was to scrap quarantine altogether but that would require more careful consideration and thorough assessment, as Lee would not want to roll back measures later. “Eventually we hope to reach zero-quarantine. We cannot promise a timeline yet, but it’s the plan,” the insider said. Under the new arrangement, arrivals from overseas must remain at a quarantine hotel for three days and spend the remaining four at home. Anyone without a home in the city will have to spend the full week in a hotel. “What we have recommended now – the three days of quarantine in designated hotels – is after examining the scientific evidence and the data, which gives us the indication that the risk factor of people having finished three days’ quarantine in a designated hotel, their risk level, is actually no more than the risk level of transmission in society,” the chief executive said. “Based on this analysis, we consider that the risk is under control and balanced against the need for other activities to take place. This new measure of ‘3+4’ will be in the best interests of Hong Kong.” Business groups welcomed the announcement, but some chambers and airlines called on the government to take the next step and scrap quarantine altogether, in keeping with most cities around the world. Health authorities reported 4,040 new coronavirus infections on Monday, including 233 imported cases, and seven additional deaths. The city’s Covid-19 tally stands at 1,385,028 cases, with 9,540 related fatalities. The new policy will allow arrivals whose polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests show negative results for three days to leave their designated hotel at 9am the next morning and complete four days of medical surveillance at home. They must take a rapid test at home each day and those who test negative are permitted to use public transport, go to their work or school, and even shop, provided the venues do not require additional Covid-19 screening. Until they complete the full week of monitoring, people who finish their three days of hotel quarantine will still be banned from venues that require the “Leave Home Safe” app for proof of vaccination status for entry, such as restaurants, gyms and bars. They are also not allowed to visit elderly homes, schools, homes for disabled people and designated medical venues, and are barred from joining any mask-off activities. What you need to know about Hong Kong’s distribution of Covid oral drugs Authorities and venue operators will be able to check the status of arrivals undergoing their medical surveillance at home using the new health code system that will be implemented alongside the new quarantine arrangements. A red code will be shown on the app of infected travellers, who will be sent to an official isolation centre. Those under home medical surveillance get an amber code, which will return to regular blue when they finish the “3+4” quarantine period. Those who are already undergoing quarantine in hotels before the new policy becomes effective on Friday will also be allowed to go home from August 9 to 12 if their PCR test results are negative. They will also be assigned an amber code until their seventh day in the city. Health minister Lo Chung-mau said it was a science-based decision. According to data collected from July 8 to August 4, about 50 per cent of imported cases were uncovered through PCR tests at the airport. The figure increased to 80 per cent if taking into account tests conducted after two days for guests in hotel quarantine. For every 1,000 arrivals, around 40 people were found to be infected. Breaking down that 4 per cent, Lo said 20 cases were detected at the airport, and 12 others uncovered at quarantine hotels after two days. Only eight cases of infection out of the 1,000 arrivals were detected on the third day or after. “The figures showed most of the cases could be intercepted in the first three days of hotel quarantine, proving that the current week-long system was not cost-effective and would affect the city’s connection with the international world,” Lo said. Chief Executive Lee said the decision was based on a balance of factors, without sacrificing the need to protect high-risk groups, the elderly and the very young, while reducing serious infections and deaths. Hong Kong security chief unveils Covid isolation facility with 3,000 units The city would continue with more PCR tests to identify infection risks and refine control measures, he said, stressing his administration would not be “lying flat” – a mainland Chinese colloquial term for inactivity. Asked if easing quarantine for international travellers would reduce the chances of reopening the border with the mainland, where authorities enforce tougher anti-pandemic rules, Lee said the two issues were not mutually exclusive. “But we need to respect the ‘7+3’ quarantine measure in mainland China,” he said, referring to the mandatory seven days of hotel quarantine and three days of home medical surveillance across the border. “For me, I will concentrate on how to minimise the inconvenience for people travelling back and forth to the mainland,” Lee said. “Yet, we also need to make sure that we are not passing the risks of transmission to our mainland counterparts.”