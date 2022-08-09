Overseas passengers arriving at Hong Kong airport from Friday can look forward to less time in a quarantine hotel. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Explainer |
Hong Kong is easing its hotel quarantine rules for overseas arrivals: here’s what you need to know

  • Quarantine period in lockdown hotel to be cut as Hong Kong relaxes anti-coronavirus measures from Friday
  • People to stay in hotel quarantine for three days instead of seven, but restricted movement for four more days if tests are clear

Sammy Heung

Updated: 10:12am, 9 Aug, 2022

