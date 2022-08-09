This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing . Classes at kindergartens and some special schools in Hong Kong were suspended on Tuesday with a No 3 typhoon warning signal expected before 1pm, as Tropical Storm Mulan edged closer to the city. The No 1 signal and thunderstorm warning are already in force, with winds expected to strengthen further. In an announcement at 9.47am, the Education Bureau suspended classes at kindergartens, schools for children with physical disabilities and schools for children with intellectual disabilities. Such premises will remain open and implement contingency measures to look after arriving students. At 9am, the tropical depression over the central part of the South China Sea was estimated to be about 590km south-southwest of Hong Kong. It was expected to move north or northwest at about 18km/h towards the vicinity of western Guangdong and Hainan Island. “Under the influence of its outer rain bands, there will be squally showers and thunderstorms. Showers will be heavy at times. Winds will be strong offshore and on high ground,” the Observatory said. It is the second tropical cyclone in a week after the first was recorded last Wednesday.