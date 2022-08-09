Hong Kong’s health minister has dismissed fears that the easing of quarantine measures for overseas arrivals will increase Covid-19 transmission risks in the community, but declined to lay down a time frame for the city to fully reopen for travellers. Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau on Tuesday said the government needed to assess the local epidemic situation and look into relevant data before scrapping the hotel quarantine arrangement and allowing a seven-day home medical surveillance period instead, as suggested by a health expert. “We have yet to fully control the local situation and the figures are still maintained at the 4,000 mark. There is also a threat of new Covid-19 variants,” he told a radio programme. “I believe that we cannot give such promises [to scrap the hotel quarantine] at this moment.” The city is slated to implement the new measures for overseas arrivals from Friday. Travellers will have to stay at quarantine hotels for three days and spend the remaining four at home or in other accommodation with limited freedom of movement. Defending the new policy, Lo suggested it would not bring a “significant change” in community cases given that the infection rate of overseas arrivals only stood at 4 per cent, with half of the imported infections uncovered by testing at the airport. “This is why we rolled out the new health code system to restrict [travellers’] activities. The more frequent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test also allows us to identify Covid-19 patients earlier,” he said. Hong Kong is easing quarantine rules for arrivals: here’s what you need to know Arrivals will have to download the city’s “Leave Home Safe” app. A red code will be shown on the app of infected travellers, who will be sent to official isolation centres. Those under home medical surveillance on Day 4 get an amber code, which will return to blue when they finish the quarantine period. With the amber code, they are allowed to go to work, school, shop and take public transport, but banned from entering high risk areas such as restaurants and bars. Earlier, University of Hong Kong microbiologist Ho Pak-leung suggested the government cancel hotel quarantine by the end of August after ensuring the new “3+4” arrangement was carried out smoothly. He noted that imported cases only accounted for a small percentage of infections in the city and they would not pose a huge risk to the community as long as there was no new coronavirus variant brought to the city. “There is always a fluctuation in the daily local infection figures … There must be a space for the government to take another leap forward to the ‘0+7’ arrangement. We have such condition,” he said, referring to spending all seven days at home under medical surveillance. ‘I miss my family’: young Hongkongers express relief over eased quarantine rules Echoing Ho, pro-establishment lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun also called for a total lifting of hotel quarantine, adding that he believed the proposal would not affect the border reopening with mainland China. “In my point of view, having a seven-day health monitoring surveillance period and barring travellers from entering high-risk venues were the minimum requirements [for the mainland side],” he told another radio show. “It’s absolutely not lying flat.” On Monday, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu stopped short of saying if there was room to further reduce the quarantine period, but vowed he would try his best not to roll back measures. Meanwhile, the government said travellers in hotel isolation who had stayed at least three nights from August 3 to 8 before the new policy kicked in on Friday would be allowed to leave their quarantine “in an orderly manner” between August 9 and 12 after returning a negative PCR test. Hong Kong security chief unveils Covid isolation facility with 3,000 units Tony Wong Chi-kwong, deputy government chief information officer, said premises would still be able to identify those with red or amber codes even if they did not update their app to the latest version or if they used paper records because they were younger than 15 or older than 65. Premises were given a grace period of 14 days until August 23 to update their QR code verification scanner mobile app to the latest version, he added.