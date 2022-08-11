Hong Kong will open more venues for babies and toddlers to get Covid-19 jabs, the minister in charge of the city’s inoculation drive has said while declining to set a target for boosting children’s vaccination rates. Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan also said on Thursday that authorities were still negotiating for the German-produced BioNTech vaccine to be made available to children as young as six months, with the option already opened for the Chinese-made Sinovac shot. She urged parents to go ahead and vaccinate their children with Sinovac. “I know parents want to have choices but experts have said Sinovac is safe. I hope that parents will get their children vaccinated to protect them as early as possible,” Yeung told a radio programme, without revealing progress of the BioNTech talks. “Our aim is to get [the vaccination rate] as high as possible,” Yeung said when asked if she would set a target. She said on top of community vaccination centres and private clinics, authorities would also provide inoculation services at the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital and a vaccination centre at Tsing Yi MTR station starting next Monday. Parents can also take their children to maternal and child health centres operated by the Department of Health for jabs during regular check-ups from mid-August. ‘Lucky’ travellers qualify for Hong Kong’s reduced hotel quarantine period Sinovac shots were made available a week ago for children as young as six months, with the age threshold lowered from three years. As of Thursday morning, some 2,200 children had received their first dose over the past week, Yeung said, accounting for about 2 per cent of the new demographic. Government health experts unanimously recommended the move to extend vaccination to younger children earlier this month after a 22-month-old girl died from Covid-19. Hong Kong ‘may lower age threshold’ for getting fourth shot of Covid vaccine Meanwhile, the exhibition industry urged health authorities to allow overseas arrivals to the city to attend related events, even if they had been assigned an amber health code and were undergoing four days of “home medical surveillance” in the final phase of their “3+4” quarantine arrangement . Travellers with an amber code can go to work, attend school and enter shops, as well as take public transport. They are allowed entry into high-risk areas such as restaurants and schools only if they work or study there. But they currently cannot visit any exhibitions. In a reply to the Post , the Health Bureau said the government was aware that some exhibitions might involve purely business activities and were not opened to the public. Authorities will consider if there is scope to further facilitate such activities and continue to adjust control measures, according to the bureau. Hong Kong firms, schools urged to offer separate ‘amber code’ eating spaces “I think it is a positive response,” executive vice chairwoman of the Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Industry Association Wendy Lai said. “I think the government also hopes Hong Kong can resume these kinds of business activities as soon as possible.” She added that more international buyers would be attracted to the city if there was further easing of the rules, while the industry itself had been implementing social-distancing measures to lower transmission risks.