New cleaning techniques to be used on Fire Services Department ambulances as part of the fight against Covid-19. Photo: Felix Wong
New ambulance cleaning methods to be used in wake of increase in Hong Kong coronavirus cases
- Fire Services Department to introduce hi-tech fluorescent markers to check cleanliness of surfaces in ambulances
- Calls to 999 number hit about 2,700 a day at height of fifth wave in March, department reveals
New cleaning techniques to be used on Fire Services Department ambulances as part of the fight against Covid-19. Photo: Felix Wong