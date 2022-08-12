A two-phase citywide campaign with 19 anti-rodent teams will be launched on Sunday to target more than 600 hygiene black spots and “beautify” Hong Kong, according to a new government task force. The teams will operate at night, with “a great number” of traps installed under a new strategy. The devices would be set up around midnight and collected before dawn, officials said. Cheuk Wing-hing, deputy chief secretary for administration, who leads the District Matters Co-ordination Task Force, said on Friday he hoped Hongkongers would see authorities’ determination and ability to boost hygiene in the city. He also pointed out that cross-department communication and roles on the matter were unclear in the previous administration. New Hong Kong leader to set up 4 task forces to tackle key livelihood issues “I urge residents to be devoted to this campaign which affects our living environment and Hong Kong’s international image. I hope they can show their affection for the city through their participation,” Cheuk said at the first press conference held by the body since it was set up in July. The first phase of the drive, to be rolled out on Sunday, will focus on managing hygiene, while the second phase slated for October will be aimed at improving the cityscape, such as its gardens and parks. The 600 black spots mentioned included locations rampant with illegal waste dumping, alleys with rodent problems and dripping air conditioners, Cheuk said. Hong Kong food department slammed for poor supervision of wet markets He added that the government had failed to sustain a similar scheme in the past as the division of work and responsibilities were unclear among different departments – a matter he said had been rectified under the new task force. Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan said authorities would also step up their cleaning efforts on polyfoam boxes in wet markets and wholesale stalls, apart from solving the rodent issue. The task force, led by Cheuk and mainly driven by the Environment and Ecology Bureau, is among four new interdepartmental bodies set up by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu in July. It is the first task force to hold a press conference to report on work progress. It aims to enhance the city’s overall environmental hygiene and cityscape and build a clean and liveable environment. Residents raise stink as rubbish piles up at Covid-hit Hong Kong estate The city’s rodent infestation rate for the first half of 2022 was 3.2 per cent, up 0.4 percentage point from the same period in 2021. Authorities last year splashed out HK$731 million (US$93 million) on rodent control and killed 67,182 rats, meaning an average cost of more than HK$10,880 for each rodent exterminated. Tse previously also admitted the discrepancy in resource allocation and effectiveness, saying he would review rodent disinfestation methods with frontline workers and formulate relevant key performance indicators.