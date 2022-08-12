Problems continued to plague Hong Kong’s new health-code system on Friday, three days after it was introduced, with officials noting some users had encountered status update delays that determined if they could access premises under the Covid-19 vaccine pass. The Labour Department, meanwhile, warned businesses it was illegal to place employees on paid annual leave to avoid staff working whilst undergoing medical surveillance. The new health-code system launched on Tuesday and forms part of the government’s “3+4” scheme that took effect on Friday, cutting the hotel quarantine period from seven days to three, with travellers allowed to spend the remaining four days at home or in other accommodation with limited freedom of movement. Incorporated into the “Leave Home Safe” risk-exposure app, the system issues a red code to identify coronavirus patients and an amber one for those uninfected undergoing four days of medical surveillance. Hong Kong is easing quarantine rules for arrivals: here’s what you need to know The code changes to blue once travellers have successfully completed the medical surveillance period, granting them freedom of movement in the city. But Tony Wong Chi-kwong, the deputy government chief information officer, said some users of the new health code had reported technical issues, despite the roll-out of the system generally going smoothly. “We noticed that some arrivals’ health codes did not become amber instantly as reported by some media,” he said. Wong added that a small number of people who completed their medical surveillance period had been unable to enter premises requiring vaccine pass checks. In response to those who were unable to dine at eateries even after their code changed from amber to blue, the senior information said authorities had “immediately followed up and examined our system” to ensure the status of users was correctly updated. According to Wong, the new system had already recorded over 30 million cross-checks of codes employing users’ information and the government’s database as of Friday, including 20,000 code-switching operations. “As long as the individuals have updated their ‘Leave Home Safe’ apps and connected it to the internet, the QR code will be switched to a correct colour and they will be able to enter the listed premises,” he said. Wong added that red codes would automatically turn blue once patients had reported their negative Covid-19 test results for the sixth and seventh day of their quarantine to the government’s website. The technical issues came as Hong Kong recorded 4,439 Covid-19 infections on Friday, 217 of which were imported, and four additional deaths. The city’s total tally stands at 1,406,735 cases and 9,559 fatalities. Meanwhile, authorities at the Hong Kong International Airport said the streamlining of arrival procedures had been well received, with 95 per cent of travellers completing the whole process in 50 minutes and heading to their designated quarantine hotels within two hours of landing in the city. As part of the “3+4” plan, those issued amber codes are prohibited from entering places with compulsory vaccine pass checks and high-risk locations but are allowed to use public transport, go to premises of work or school, and shop for essential goods. But lawmaker Michael Luk Chung-hung, of the Federation of Trade Unions (FTU), told a radio programme on Friday that he had received 10 complaints since the scheme was announced, with cases involving employers who refused to allow staff with amber codes to work and deducted their salaries. A spokesman for the Labour Department said businesses should allow employees issued amber codes to attend work, regardless of whether the venue required mandatory vaccine pass checks, and avoid using staff’s paid annual leave during the surveillance period. “The Employment Ordinance stipulates clearly the provisions of paid annual leave. Employers should not unilaterally deduct an employee’s holidays to set off the days on which they are not arranged to work,” its spokesman said. “An employer who contravenes the relevant provisions on paid annual leave commits an offence and is liable to prosecution.” Mask-off activities not for Hong Kong students with Covid amber code If such staff could not be expected to work after completing the three-day quarantine period, the spokesman said, employers should pay them compensation based on the earnings they would have received for the four subsequent days. Luk, meanwhile, said employees should still be paid if they had requested to take leave while undergoing medical surveillance, and the allocated holidays should not be deducted. “The employee is ready for work and willing to work, it’s just [the employer] who does not let them work … The government’s new measure has already proven that the infection risk can be controlled,” he said. Li Wing-foo, chairman of the FTU-affiliated staff and Workers Union of Hong Kong Civil Airlines, said aircrews had not benefited from the new quarantine rules as they still adhered to the “closed-loop” working arrangement, which requires them to isolate for seven days. In a reply to the Post , the Transport and Logistics Bureau clarified that locally-based flight crews are subject to the same “3+4” quarantine arrangements as overseas arrivals, as well as daily rapid antigen testing and regular polymerase chain reaction screening. Quarantine refund time complaints after Hong Kong mandatory hotel stays cut Separately, Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Industry Association chairman Stuart Bailey urged authorities to allow those issued amber codes to attend trade shows during the four-day medical surveillance period. “The fact that everyone is required to wear a mask at all times and no eating and drinking is allowed, it is hard to think of an indoor environment in Hong Kong that is safer than an exhibition,” he said. But exhibition organisers Hong Kong Trade Development Council said it would comply with the government’s quarantine restrictions and ban any visitors with amber codes. Additional reporting by Nadia Lam, Salina Li and Chester Wong