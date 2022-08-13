Hong Kong could see an 80 per cent increase in overseas arrivals following the shortening of the city’s hotel quarantine period, the health minister said on Saturday, as he pledged to further adjust requirements if the pandemic situation improved. Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau said the government had been fine-tuning its Covid-19 measures to smoothen the immigration process and minimise inconvenience to travellers. “More travellers can come back [to Hong Kong] under the new ‘3+4’ arrangement … We estimate the figure can increase by 60 to 80 per cent but it cannot be doubled,” he told a radio programme. Under the “3+4” arrangement – referring to hotel quarantine of three days rather than a week previously along with four days of medical surveillance – infected travellers are now given a red health code, while those under medical surveillance get an amber one. Those with amber codes can still work and study, but cannot enter 18 types of premises such as restaurants, hair salons and gyms which are considered to have higher transmission risks and require “active checking” of the government’s “Leave Home Safe” Covid-19 app. Hong Kong is easing quarantine rules for arrivals: here’s what you need to know Lo said the authorities were reviewing the list of premises off limits to people under medical surveillance, after the exhibitions sector called on the government to remove trade shows. He said exhibition and trade show venues were on the list because of visitor traffic. “We are not targeting a particular industry. We need to be fair and consider [relaxation] as a whole. We will make adjustments if data proves that the infection risk at the premises is low,” he said. Arrivals with amber codes could also leave the city at any time during the four-day home medical surveillance period, Lo said. Lo warned that people assigned an amber code could breach quarantine orders if they took part in maskless activities and gatherings even in private places. Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin, meanwhile, said that in schools students and staff with amber codes should dine in a separate room, which needed to be cleaned thoroughly after each use. In response to reports about senior global bankers not joining a Hong Kong financial summit in November if they needed to quarantine, Lo said protecting the health of residents remained his first priority. “I would not see [November’s summit] as a deadline … I would only make the decision based on the current data,” he said in a separate TV interview. Covid-free users of Hong Kong’s new health code unable to access select venues But he said the city could gradually relax the quarantine and social-distancing measures before November if the daily caseloads decreased and the virus reproduction rate went below one. The latest reproduction rate in Hong Kong stood at 1.06, meaning one Covid-19 patient could infect around one person. He urged residents not to let their guard down. Lo said that as the virus continued to mutate and the pandemic was still evolving, he could not promise “zero quarantine” in the city by the end of this year. “I cannot promise. It depends on the Covid-19 situation … Many experts have warned that the pandemic is not over yet. To say hastily that we will relax everything and go for a zero-quarantine measure will not be practical,” he said. More Covid jab venues to open for Hong Kong children; city logs 4,376 cases Asked whether overseas arrivals could spend the first three days of mandatory quarantine at home rather than in a hotel, as local patients can isolate in their flats, Lo said the government had considered the move but decided against it. “Unlike locally infected patients, infected overseas arrivals have not entered the local community when they test positive. [Hotel quarantine] gives us a chance to identify infected people earlier and prevent them from entering our community,” he said. Meanwhile, Lo said urged parents with children aged six months to three years not to wait for the BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Currently, only the mainland China-made Sinovac vaccine is available for those aged younger than three, as officials are still negotiating with BioNTech to buy its shots for children. “Unlike the Sinovac vaccine, the BioNTech vaccine for young children is a completely new formula. The government needs to restart the procurement process and we are actively dealing with the contract,” he said. “Supply [of the vaccine] is also tight.”