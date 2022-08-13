Hong Kong’s method of measuring rodent infestation has “insufficiencies”, a senior official has said, adding that the administration has been working with a university to better assess the situation. Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing made the remarks a day after the government announced it would launch a citywide campaign on Sunday to tackle hygiene issues. Cheuk on Saturday said authorities would deliver results after three months, adding the current method of measuring the rodent infestation rate, which involved using uncooked sweet potato as bait, had “insufficiencies”. “The rate will be low naturally when the rats don’t even come to bite the sweet potato,” he said. The rate is calculated by dividing the number of pieces of bait consumed by the animal with the amount of bait collected from a survey location. Authorities publish district-wide and citywide figures regularly. The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, which conducted the study, said pieces of uncooked sweet potatoes were used in the survey as the vegetable was “generally attractive” to rodents and the animals would leave clear gnawing marks on it. The department carries out the study every six months in rodent-infested areas or places likely to be plagued with the problem. Currently, a total of 50 locations in 19 districts are surveyed. New Hong Kong task force launches war on rats in 19-team clean-up drive Cheuk said that the government would reform the method of assessment, adding that it was working with the University of Hong Kong to develop a more comprehensive methodology. The District Matters Coordination Task Force, led by Cheuk and the Environment and Ecology Bureau, will launch a campaign on Sunday aiming to “beautify” the city, under which 600 hygiene black spots will be targeted. Overnight anti-rodent teams will be formed and artificial intelligence will be used to identify dangerous signboards. Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen said the task force would collect comments on hygiene black spots. “All comments about places that need to be improved from people in all districts will be brought back for discussion. The task force will then decide how to cooperate with various departments to address people’s concerns,” Mak said. Split into two phases, the first one will focus on handling hygiene black spots. The second phase, slated for October, aims to improve the cityscape, such as gardens and parks. Hong Kong health officials investigate case of rat hepatitis E virus Cheuk said efforts to tackle hygiene issues would not end after the three-month campaign. “Residents will be able to see in three months whether places are more clean, this is our goal,” he said. The task force has required departments to submit their annual work plans and key performance indicators in three months. Separately, Cheuk said the government would also review the existing HK$1,500 (US$191) fixed penalty for littering, which was introduced in 2003 and covered offences such as littering, spitting, unauthorised display of bills or posters, and leaving dog faeces on the street.