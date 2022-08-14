Hong Kong will move towards heavier penalties for littering, with officials saying the city has fallen into an “unremitting, nightmarish cycle” of detritus and rodents after inspecting street hygiene conditions. A visit by officials to Yau Tsim Mong district on Sunday marked the beginning of a three-month clean-up drive, dubbed the “Hong Kong New Cityscape” campaign, which was in line with Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu ’s election pledge to enhance liveability in the city. Campaign leader Warner Cheuk Wing-hing, the deputy chief secretary for administration, said a review on littering was necessary as the current HK$1,500 (US$191) fine to deter litter louts had been in place for almost 20 years. “Some members of the public have suggested the fine should be raised to HK$10,000. While punishment has to create enough deterrent effect, it should also be reasonable and in proportion to other laws,” he said after a site visit, without providing a clear timetable for the review. “The government is duty-bound to keep Hong Kong clean. But I also want to say we have fallen into an unremitting, nightmarish cycle. As we keep cleaning, residents keep throwing things out,” Cheuk said after patrolling an alley in Prince Edward. New Hong Kong task force launches war on rats in 19-team clean-up drive He added that apart from the fine, the government would study whether existing regulations provided sufficient law enforcement and investigative powers to officers, while more CCTV cameras would be installed in hygiene black spots as needed to fight illegal waste disposal in the future. Footage released showed Cheuk, with environmental and development ministers, inspecting a narrow alley where he spotted garbage, including discarded motorcycles, unclaimed plants, stagnant water in ditches and other clutter, commenting that the area looked like a “motorcycle cemetery”. Rats and sweet potatoes: why Hong Kong’s rodent count doesn’t add up He told a press briefing that he would visit poorly managed buildings in Kowloon City and monitor the removal of dangerous signboards in Sham Shui Po later in the day. Authorities earlier listed 87, 26 and 25 locations in Kowloon City, Yau Tsim Mong and Sham Shui Po respectively as hygiene black spots. Tai Po has the most hygiene black spots, with some 130 making up 20 per cent of the list. The two-phase citywide campaign, with 19 overnight anti-rodent teams, will focus on issues including illegal refuse deposits, dripping air conditioners, rodent infestation and street obstructions. The first phase, which started on Sunday, will focus on managing hygiene with a specific goal of targeting more than 600 black spots. The second phase slated for October will be aimed at improving the cityscape, such as gardens and parks. New Hong Kong leader to set up 4 task forces to tackle key livelihood issues Cheuk dismissed suggestions the visit was just a publicity stunt, adding that departments would continue with the hard work. “Residents expect the government will show some achievements in the short term, so our first stage is to clean up Hong Kong while the second stage is to beautify the city,” he said. “The action will continue regardless of the first or second stage.”